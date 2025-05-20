Ferrato Motofaast 35: A new age scooter with advanced capabilities in the market

Equipped with a twin LFP lithium-ion battery pack delivering a combined capacity of 5.5 kWh, the scooter offers an impressive range of 110–130 kilometers on a single charge. Its powerful 2000W BLDC hub motor delivers a top speed of 70 km/h—ideal for both daily commutes and quick open-road rides.

Ferrato Motofaast 35 features

What truly sets the MOTOFAAST 35 apart is its advanced tech stack: a vibrant 7-inch capacitive TFT touchscreen, four dynamic riding modes (Eco, City, Sports, and Reverse), GPS tracking, geo-fencing, and full mobile app integration for smart connectivity.

On the safety front, it features robust alloy wheels, a telescopic front suspension, spring-loaded rear suspension, and dual disc brakes supported by a Combined Braking System (CBS). The IP67-rated battery housing ensures protection against water and dust, while smart features like remote key access, real-time battery health monitoring and mobile connectivity make this scooter a tech-savvy commuter’s dream.

With a charge time of just 4–5 hours, the Ferrato MOTOFAAST 35 stands out as one of India’s most forward-thinking and eco-conscious electric scooters.

Priced at ₹1,33,999