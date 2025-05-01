KTM ADV 390 X review: How it stacks up against the ADV S variant

Prima facie, the design is the same. Those alien eyes look has gained quite an acceptance from the biking fraternity and the painted orange panels with signature black ends are now a definitive KTM feature, something that everyone identifies with.

The two projector LED headlights do a fine job of splicing the night, while the 5-inch TFT screen gives you all the necessary info you need to ride well, with some excellent quality switchgear that is better than most motorcycles, even two segments above. It is all executed very well, giving you the impression that this is a well-engineered adventure bike.

The engine on our test bike had 3,000 kilometres on it by the time we gave it back and it was smoother than the ADV S variant we had tested for at 1,200 kilometres. In fact, they seem to be quite smooth and on par with Gen 3 Duke 390 that we have personally ridden for more than 5,000 kilometres. Rideability, mid-range and performance at top-end continues to be top-notch.

The engine is as refined as an adventure bike can get, with a 398.6 cc single cylinder that produces 45.3 bhp of power and 39 Nm of torque, which incidentally is quite flat throughout the rev range. Riding modes have been deleted here, though the slipper clutch remains, and the quickshifter adds to the overall feel. You also get ABS for off-road riding.