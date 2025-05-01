KTM ADV 390 X review: How it stacks up against the ADV S variant

The KTM ADV 390 X variant has come to us after a long 1,200 kilometre test with the S that we did two months ago. The X variant promises a lot more in perspective and capability than the S, although it can be quite a mixed bag given the fact that it misses some capabilities of the S, but gives you a lot more. Confused? Read on to find out.
Prima facie, the design is the same. Those alien eyes look has gained quite an acceptance from the biking fraternity and the painted orange panels with signature black ends are now a definitive KTM feature, something that everyone identifies with.
The two projector LED headlights do a fine job of splicing the night, while the 5-inch TFT screen gives you all the necessary info you need to ride well, with some excellent quality switchgear that is better than most motorcycles, even two segments above. It is all executed very well, giving you the impression that this is a well-engineered adventure bike.
The engine on our test bike had 3,000 kilometres on it by the time we gave it back and it was smoother than the ADV S variant we had tested for at 1,200 kilometres. In fact, they seem to be quite smooth and on par with Gen 3 Duke 390 that we have personally ridden for more than 5,000 kilometres. Rideability, mid-range and performance at top-end continues to be top-notch.
The engine is as refined as an adventure bike can get, with a 398.6 cc single cylinder that produces 45.3 bhp of power and 39 Nm of torque, which incidentally is quite flat throughout the rev range. Riding modes have been deleted here, though the slipper clutch remains, and the quickshifter adds to the overall feel. You also get ABS for off-road riding.
We did a mix of riding surfaces, to get a true feel of the bike in different conditions. From the narrow lanes of the city to the not so good concrete roads, we compared this with the earlier ‘S’ variant and concluded that the ‘X’ cannot be merely classified as a ‘base’ variant, but it does pull quite a few punches as an ‘entry-level’ variant – and that makes a lot of difference. The suspension is quite well set up, though it cannot be adjusted up front and on the rear only a certain amount of pre-load can be dialled in. You get 19-inch wheels up front, and the rear makes do with 17-inchers, though we must admit that this setup keeps the bike responsive, agile and fairly nimble.
Braking power is alright, with a 320 mm disc up front and a 240 mm at the rear. We were expecting sintered brake pads, though at this price point it is more of a wish, so yes whilst the braking response is not super sharp, yet you do get a lot of confidence from the bite.
The 2025 KTM Adventure X 390 is excellent value considering its a big leap in off-roading over the previous version, but of course quite a distance from the range-topping S version. The lower entry point also gives access to a wider rider base. Then there is the upcoming Enduro R, but that’s another story! KTM and its Indian partner Bajaj Auto have been doing a great job of launching great motorcycles, and the Adventure X 390 could be your ideal first step into the world of ADV bikes.
Prices start at INR 2.91 lakhs, ex-showroom.
Story by: Mohit Soni