Ducati India launches the all-new 2025 Panigale V2, the lightest Panigale ever

Ducati India has announced the launch of the all-new 2025 Panigale V2 and V2 S, ushering in a new era for the Borgo Panigale twin-cylinder sports bike. This latest iteration represents an epochal moment, continuing the tradition of iconic models like 748 and 959, but with a completely reimagined design and technical approach. The 2025 Panigale V2 is a modern superbike that masterfully maintains true Ducati performance on the track, while becoming more intuitive, enjoyable, and fun for everyday road use.
With the 2025 Panigale V2, Ducati has created the most fun Ducati sports
bike ever. The project started from scratch to be a completely new model, not derived from a flagship, to achieve a perfect balance of objectives. The result is a bike that is intuitive to ride, offering a great feeling from the first contact. Thanks to a torque-rich delivery at medium revs, it provides a hearty and usable boost when exiting corners. The Panigale V2 S weighs just 175 kg (wet weight without fuel), and combined with 120 hp, it delivers an exhilarating power-to-weight ratio of 0.69 hp/kg.
The design of the new Panigale V2 naturally derives from the Panigale
V4, translating its complex surfaces into taut, clean lines. The front
is dominated by the Full-LED headlight and DRL, creating an aggressive
and elegant look. The tail is completely faired, creating a monolithic
effect between the seat and tail, while the exhaust, with silencers
positioned under the seat, harks back to the racing tradition of the
Panigale, underlining the sporty soul of the bike.
The Panigale V2 is powered by the new 890 cc 90° V2 engine, the
lightest twin-cylinder (54.4 kg) ever produced by Ducati. It delivers
120 hp of maximum power at 10,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm, with a generous delivery even at low revs. The chassis confirms the use of a lightweight and efficient monocoque structure that uses the engine as a stressed element. This is paired with a new double-sided swingarm inspired by the Panigale V4, offering stability and feeling on the track. The Panigale V2 S is equipped with a premium, fully adjustable Öhlins suspension package, while the Panigale V2 features a fully adjustable Marzocchi fork and Kayaba shock absorber.
The Panigale V2 is equipped with a latest-generation electronics package
based on a 6-axis IMU inertial platform. This supports a complete and
effective suite of rider aids, including sporting ABS Cornering with
slide-by-brake functionality, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati
Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), and the new Ducati
Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0. Riders can instantly change the bike's behavior by choosing between four Riding Modes (Race, Sport, Road, Wet). All information is displayed on a new 5" TFT dashboard with a user interface conceptually derived from the Panigale V4, ensuring all relevant data is clear and accessible.
The new Panigale V2 will arrive in dealerships at the end of January
2026, exclusively in the classic Ducati Red livery for both the V2 and
V2 S versions.
Pricing at Panigale V2 for INR 19.12 lakh and V2 S for ₹21.10 lakh. All prices Ex-Showroom India.