Ducati India launches the all-new 2025 Panigale V2, the lightest Panigale ever

The design of the new Panigale V2 naturally derives from the Panigale

V4, translating its complex surfaces into taut, clean lines. The front

is dominated by the Full-LED headlight and DRL, creating an aggressive

and elegant look. The tail is completely faired, creating a monolithic

effect between the seat and tail, while the exhaust, with silencers

positioned under the seat, harks back to the racing tradition of the

Panigale, underlining the sporty soul of the bike.



The Panigale V2 is powered by the new 890 cc 90° V2 engine, the

lightest twin-cylinder (54.4 kg) ever produced by Ducati. It delivers

120 hp of maximum power at 10,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm, with a generous delivery even at low revs. The chassis confirms the use of a lightweight and efficient monocoque structure that uses the engine as a stressed element. This is paired with a new double-sided swingarm inspired by the Panigale V4, offering stability and feeling on the track. The Panigale V2 S is equipped with a premium, fully adjustable Öhlins suspension package, while the Panigale V2 features a fully adjustable Marzocchi fork and Kayaba shock absorber.



The Panigale V2 is equipped with a latest-generation electronics package

based on a 6-axis IMU inertial platform. This supports a complete and

effective suite of rider aids, including sporting ABS Cornering with

slide-by-brake functionality, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati

Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), and the new Ducati

Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0. Riders can instantly change the bike's behavior by choosing between four Riding Modes (Race, Sport, Road, Wet). All information is displayed on a new 5" TFT dashboard with a user interface conceptually derived from the Panigale V4, ensuring all relevant data is clear and accessible.



The new Panigale V2 will arrive in dealerships at the end of January

2026, exclusively in the classic Ducati Red livery for both the V2 and

V2 S versions.



Pricing at Panigale V2 for INR 19.12 lakh and V2 S for ₹21.10 lakh. All prices Ex-Showroom India.

