Explore this classy new cruiser from one of the oldest manufacturers in the world!

The Indian Scout, especially in its Sport Scout version, is the epitome of classic American cruiser style—it's a bike that showcases a rich heritage while looking absolutely stunning! The design screams ‘Bobber’ with its low stance – a single-piece seat combined with eye-catching traditional aesthetics of the engine and fuel tank. The company has maintained that timeless legacy while integrating some fantastic modern components, to make it more contemporary whilst retaining it’s old world charm. Time to dig deeper.
The build quality and finish of this motorcycle are nothing short of impressive and truly set it apart from the competition. Riders and brand aficionados worldwide are raving about its striking stance, bold colours, and exceptional fit and finish—even the paint on the wheels is top-notch. The attention to detail here reflects serious engineering capability, and you can feel the quality at every turn. The lighting setup is sleek with big LED turn signals and stop lamps, joined by an LED Daytime Running Light (DRL). Additionally, the bike features a substantial 13-liter fuel tank with that classic, non-hinged fuel cap, all adding to the authentic cruiser experience.
The flimsy feel of the ignition key is something that is a mismatch with overall quality. From a rider’s POV, the clear instrument cluster provides all the essential information, although you could end up getting confused between mp/h or km/h! miles. Everything from the time to trip data, battery status, temperature, and ride modes is easily accessible thanks to a single, user-friendly lever, seamlessly blending retro charm with cutting-edge tech!
Now, let’s talk about the heart of the Indian Scout: its powerhouse 999cc liquid-cooled V-Twin engine. This engine is designed to deliver outstanding cruiser performance, turning out an impressive 85 bhp and 88 Nm of torque. Unlike its main competitor, Indian confidently shares these performance specs, showcasing pride in this thrilling machine. Transmission duties are through a toothed belt, ensuring a smooth ride a smooth belt and a five-speed gearbox which is perfectly tuned for real-world riding. The tall gearing translates into a ride that's fantastic across the powerband—offering a robust low-end grunt, exhilarating mid-range pull, and a strong top-end that lets you zip to speeds of 120 to 140 km/h in a flash.
Overall, the riding experience is exceptionally refined. Sure, you may feel a bit of vibration at high speeds, but they are much better controlled than on other bikes in this class. This refinement instills a high level of confidence in the rider, allowing you to push the machine without feeling daunted or unsteady. The engine roars with that iconic, glorious growl of an American twin-cylinder cruiser, guaranteed to turn heads and grab the attention it truly deserves on the road! The liquid-cooling system does a good job, keeping that powerful engine cool even amidst the hustle and bustle of city traffic.
Despite its sleek, low-slung cruiser design, the Indian Scout surprises with its practical features that boost its versatility for everything from long-distance adventures to zipping around in the city. Those extended foot pegs really enhance rider comfort, allowing for a relaxed, feet-forward riding position that makes those lengthy highway rides feel like a breeze. With the added convenience of cruise control, this bike truly shines as a capable tourer—something not always available in the cruiser segment. And let’s talk about ground clearance – at a commendable 113mm, it’s more than enough to tackle common obstacles like large speed bumps, even with a heavier rider.
The refined engineering and meticulous attention to detail are undeniably impressive. The Scout doesn’t just compete; it sets a benchmark for quality and riding experience. With its history of being reliable and an iconic design that respects tradition while embracing modern technology, it truly embodies the Indian philosophy.
Priced at ₹14.2 lakh, ex-showroom.
Story by Mohit Soni