Explore this classy new cruiser from one of the oldest manufacturers in the world!

Now, let’s talk about the heart of the Indian Scout: its powerhouse 999cc liquid-cooled V-Twin engine. This engine is designed to deliver outstanding cruiser performance, turning out an impressive 85 bhp and 88 Nm of torque. Unlike its main competitor, Indian confidently shares these performance specs, showcasing pride in this thrilling machine. Transmission duties are through a toothed belt, ensuring a smooth ride a smooth belt and a five-speed gearbox which is perfectly tuned for real-world riding. The tall gearing translates into a ride that's fantastic across the powerband—offering a robust low-end grunt, exhilarating mid-range pull, and a strong top-end that lets you zip to speeds of 120 to 140 km/h in a flash.

Overall, the riding experience is exceptionally refined. Sure, you may feel a bit of vibration at high speeds, but they are much better controlled than on other bikes in this class. This refinement instills a high level of confidence in the rider, allowing you to push the machine without feeling daunted or unsteady. The engine roars with that iconic, glorious growl of an American twin-cylinder cruiser, guaranteed to turn heads and grab the attention it truly deserves on the road! The liquid-cooling system does a good job, keeping that powerful engine cool even amidst the hustle and bustle of city traffic.

Despite its sleek, low-slung cruiser design, the Indian Scout surprises with its practical features that boost its versatility for everything from long-distance adventures to zipping around in the city. Those extended foot pegs really enhance rider comfort, allowing for a relaxed, feet-forward riding position that makes those lengthy highway rides feel like a breeze. With the added convenience of cruise control, this bike truly shines as a capable tourer—something not always available in the cruiser segment. And let’s talk about ground clearance – at a commendable 113mm, it’s more than enough to tackle common obstacles like large speed bumps, even with a heavier rider.

The refined engineering and meticulous attention to detail are undeniably impressive. The Scout doesn’t just compete; it sets a benchmark for quality and riding experience. With its history of being reliable and an iconic design that respects tradition while embracing modern technology, it truly embodies the Indian philosophy.

Priced at ₹14.2 lakh, ex-showroom.

Story by Mohit Soni