Zelio E Mobility Launches Next-Gen Gracyi

For safety and ride quality, the Gracyi is equipped with a front disc brake and rear drum brake, paired with 90-90/12 tyres at both ends and supported by hydraulic shock absorbers. These features ensure stability, safety, and comfort across diverse city terrains. Adding to its practicality, the scooter includes a digital meter, LED headlamp, keyless drive, anti-theft alarm, USB charging port, and passenger footrest.

Backed by strong after-sales support, ZELIO offers a two-year warranty on the motor controller and frame, along with a 3-year warranty on Lithium-Ion batteries and a 1-year warranty on Gel batteries. The launch of the facelifted Gracyi reinforces ZELIO’s ambition to expand its leadership in the electric mobility sector through innovation, value, and customer-first design.

Prices start at INR 58,500, ex-showroom.