Zelio E Mobility Launches Next-Gen Gracyi

ZELIO E Mobility has launched the facelift version of its low-speed electric scooter, Gracyi. Designed for today’s dynamic urban commuters, the upgraded Gracyi brings improved performance, superior comfort, and a suite of everyday features tailored for students, professionals, and gig workers. With this refresh, ZELIO strengthens its commitment to delivering smart, sustainable, and accessible mobility solutions.
Built to deliver cost-efficient and dependable city rides, the new Gracyi offers a top speed of 25 km/h and a maximum riding range of up to 140 kms per charge. At its heart is a powerful 60/72V BLDC motor that consumes just 1.5 units of electricity per full charge. Optimised for India’s urban roads, the scooter comes with enhanced ground clearance of 180 mm, a gross weight of 85 kg, and a payload capacity of 150 kg. Charging is convenient and varies by battery type, with Lithium-Ion variants requiring 04 hours and Gel battery models 08 hours.
For safety and ride quality, the Gracyi is equipped with a front disc brake and rear drum brake, paired with 90-90/12 tyres at both ends and supported by hydraulic shock absorbers. These features ensure stability, safety, and comfort across diverse city terrains. Adding to its practicality, the scooter includes a digital meter, LED headlamp, keyless drive, anti-theft alarm, USB charging port, and passenger footrest.
Backed by strong after-sales support, ZELIO offers a two-year warranty on the motor controller and frame, along with a 3-year warranty on Lithium-Ion batteries and a 1-year warranty on Gel batteries. The launch of the facelifted Gracyi reinforces ZELIO’s ambition to expand its leadership in the electric mobility sector through innovation, value, and customer-first design.
Prices start at INR 58,500, ex-showroom.