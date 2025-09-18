One for the road, by an EV company that is famous for its two-wheelers

Ola has been very successful with its scooters and is now venturing into motorcycles. The Roadster X is its first step in that direction and presents a futuristic design characterised by its design, which features unique panels and design characteristics for overall aesthetics. Ingenious elements like the "tank" that houses the charging port and innovative claddings and other trims contribute to a modern look. The bike features a slightly fancy tail lamp setup.

However, all that glitters is not gold, and we have raised quite a few red flags regarding the fit, finish and overall quality, which needs to be improved massively; and while the overall design tends to lean towards futurism, the front and rear look a little disjointed and not in sync with the futuristic theme. Even the modern LED turn indicators cannot fix that. The instrument cluster is basic, an unexpected choice for an Ola product known for its technological prowess.

A closer look at Ola Roadster X

The Ola Roadster X's powertrain is what makes it come out at the top and the company has constantly tweaked it with advancements which have served it well. But do remember that this is not a motorcycle which is nimble on its wheels, so it doesn’t like aggressive cornering.

The suspension setup strikes a balance between hard and soft, offering a decent ride, and the Euro grip tires offer great performance in both wet and dry conditions. A significant drawback in terms of safety is the absence of ABS, with the bike only featuring CBS (Combined Braking System), that may not be enough for a motorcycle with its current performance dynamics.