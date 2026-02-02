Royal Enfield announces guided international motorcycle expedition across Morocco
From the jagged switchbacks of the High Atlas, to the shifting, silent dunes of the Sahara, Royal Enfield has announced its newest global marquee property: The Moroccan Odyssey 2026. Spread over twelve days, nearly 2000 kilometres from March 27 to April 4, 2026, Royal Enfield will lead a cohort through the "Sultanate of Light and Dust" - where the road eventually fades, leaving only stone, sand, and the spirit of exploration.
For years, Royal Enfield’s marquee rides have served as defining chapters in its community’s exploration journeys than being routes on a map. The Himalayan Odyssey has stood as the definitive “Rite of Passage” for over two decades for the motorcycling soul. Likewise One Ride has been bringing riders together across borders and timezones, while Moto Himalaya continues to deepen the bond between machine, landscape in the Himalayas and one’s self. Now, as Royal Enfield celebrates 125 years of enduring legacy, the “Odyssey” as a transformatory ride goes global crossing the Mediterranean.
The Moroccan Odyssey 2026 begins in the vibrant, sensory explosion of Marrakech, before ascending the legendary Tizi n'Tichka Pass—a 2,260m climb into the High Atlas where the roads are older than the idea of tarmac. From the film-industry hub of Ouarzazate, the "Door of the Desert," the route descends into the vast Erg Chebbi dunes of Merzouga, where, under the Saharan sky, riders will trade the roar of the Medina for a silence that has existed for millennia.
From the Sahara, the expedition turns north through the Middle Atlas, crossing pine forests and high plateaus before reaching Fes, one of Morocco’s oldest cities. The journey then threads through the "Blue Pearl" of Chefchaouen tucked high in the Rif Mountains, before finally running west to Rabat, where the road meets the Atlantic and the journey concludes..
The Moroccan Odyssey will have riders atop the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 which is celebrated as both a companion and an ally in the rider’s transformation journey, proving its mettle across a geography of vivid contrasts. From the snow capped Atlas peak to the fine, unforgiving silt of the Sahara, the Himalayan is set to deliver as a machine that doesn’t just endure the elements but interprets them—allowing the rider to find flow where others find friction. Built as the definitive companion for this journey, the motorcycle bolsters itself as a true globetrotter in the Moroccan landscape, where it is an ally in exploration.
The Moroccan Odyssey is a high-stakes curation of grit and discovery, designed for riders and seekers who crave a raw, unfiltered adventure and the profound camaraderie that can only be forged over 1,820 kilometers of shared wonder.
