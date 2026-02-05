Sporting Nature from a sportsbike that combines amazing performance with handling

Performance that matters

At its core, the ZX-6R is all about performance, driven by a 636cc inline-four engine that churns out an impressive 129 PS and 67 Nm of torque. This engine loves to rev, red lining at around 13,000 RPM. Kawasaki has thoughtfully included four distinct riding modes—Rain, Road, Sport, and a customisable Rider mode—to manage this power. The Rain mode carefully trims the performance for enhanced safety in wet conditions, while Sport mode cranks up the intensity, transforming the bike into a frantic beast best suited for the racetrack. The engine is E20 compliant, thus ensuring it works with pump fuel while delivering a smooth, creamy, and refined riding experience throughout the rev range.

Equipped with Pirelli Diablo tires as standard, the bike delivers outstanding grip and feedback once warmed up, empowering riders to confidently lean into corners. Its sophisticated suspension features Showa Big Piston Forks (SFF-BP), complete with adjustable preload and compression, ensuring stability at high speeds and precision during aggressive turns. Surprisingly, the default suspension settings offer a comfortable ride for daily use without sacrificing ground clearance or stability. Braking performance stands out as well, featuring a robust dual-disc setup in the front that provides a strong sense of feel and feedback. This is essential for a motorcycle designed for high-speed riding and challenging cornering. The adjustable levers on both sides let riders customise ergonomics to their liking, augmenting overall control. Additionally, the incorporation of an immobiliser in the key system adds a level of security increasingly common in high-capacity premium motorcycles. The 15-liter fuel tank capacity is another noteworthy aspect, offering a generous amount of fuel for longer rides before needing to stop for refuelling.

In the Indian market, the ZX-6R holds a special place as one of the few "true-blue" 600cc supersport bikes still available. It exemplifies Kawasaki's unwavering dedication to this category, ensuring that the "Fantastic Four" will continue to roar down the streets for many years to come.

Priced at ₹12.5 lakh, ex-showroom

Story by Mohit Soni