Fashionably Retro: This motorcycle blends the old with the new

Powertrain

When it comes to engine performance, the XSR shines particularly in urban settings. Thanks to a larger rear sprocket compared to the R15, it delivers strong acceleration at lower speeds. In fourth gear at 30 km/h, the bike picks up smoothly without any hiccups. However, this gearing does limit its highway performance; hitting 120 km/h means pushing the engine to its limits in fifth gear, and the absence of wind protection can make climbs in areas like the mountainous roads quite strenuous. We rode the bike for more than 400 kilometres recently and that revealed impressive fuel efficiency, returning between 47 to 50 km/l. Even with its modest 10-litre tank, the bike offers a remarkable range of over 450 kilometres. The seating position strikes a balance between sporty and spacious, and is more accommodating than its sibling, the MT-15, though it can become less comfortable on longer highway rides. The motor itself is a 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SOHC, 4-valve unit that is fuel injected and outputs around 18 bhp with 14.2 Nm of torque. It is E20 compliant and has been tuned more for urban commuting than long highway rides. Traction control is standard.

Constructed on Yamaha's iconic perimeter frame and linked monocross suspension, the bike is nimble and agile around corners, while maintaining stability at moderate speeds. It has been celebrated as a "beautiful city bike" that combines excellent refinement with stylish looks, making it an ideal choice for urban riders who prioritise elegance and efficiency over high-speed touring. The XSR might be late to the party but this is the only reliable option in this category with a proven platform that everyone loves for its versatility.

Priced at ₹1.5 lakh, ex-showroom.

Story by: Mohit Soni