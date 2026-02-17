Road to rendition with this new race pedigree motorcycle

The 2026 TVS Apache RTR 310 marks a significant upgrade for this iconic naked motorcycle, boasting refined mechanics and a host of cutting-edge electronic features.

While it retains the aggressive look of its predecessor—with its signature twin-pot LED headlights and sharp contours—the 2026 model introduces practical enhancements like sturdy aluminium handguards and a clear clutch cover that brings a touch of premium sportiness. Its striking appearance is further accentuated by a bold white trellis frame matched with a vibrant red and black colour palette, solidifying its status as one of the most visually appealing bikes in the sub-400cc category.

A closer look at MY 2026 TVS Apache RTR 310

The 312cc reverse-inclined engine, developed in collaboration with BMW, has been tuned for practical daily riding. Notably, the new gearing brings a rear sprocket size more in line with the RR 310, smoothly transitioning the bike’s performance from a frantic rush to a more controlled and linear power delivery. Upto 35 bhp is available, though city and rain rididng is limited to around 27 bhp – all selectable through the different riding modes. Additionally, the introduction of an E20-compliant fuel system and a refined bi-directional quickshifter modernises the powertrain, allowing for effortless gear changes that complement the bike’s nimble handling.

One of the most impressive features of the new model is its extensive electronics package, which TVS claims offers "car-like" functionality. The bike now includes a segment-first keyless ignition system, enabling riders to unlock and start their motorcycle effortlessly while keeping the key fob in their pocket. The redesigned 5-inch TFT display gives access to five unique riding modes, including a specialised Super Moto mode. Plus, it’s packed with advanced safety and performance features such as traction control, cruise control, launch control, wheelie control, and rear-lift protection. The innovative "Drag Torque Control" also plays a part in maintaining stability during aggressive downshifts, working alongside the slipper clutch to keep the chassis composed.