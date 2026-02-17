Road to rendition with this new race pedigree motorcycle

The 2026 TVS Apache RTR 310 marks a significant upgrade for this iconic naked motorcycle, boasting refined mechanics and a host of cutting-edge electronic features.
While it retains the aggressive look of its predecessor—with its signature twin-pot LED headlights and sharp contours—the 2026 model introduces practical enhancements like sturdy aluminium handguards and a clear clutch cover that brings a touch of premium sportiness. Its striking appearance is further accentuated by a bold white trellis frame matched with a vibrant red and black colour palette, solidifying its status as one of the most visually appealing bikes in the sub-400cc category.
The 312cc reverse-inclined engine, developed in collaboration with BMW, has been tuned for practical daily riding. Notably, the new gearing brings a rear sprocket size more in line with the RR 310, smoothly transitioning the bike’s performance from a frantic rush to a more controlled and linear power delivery. Upto 35 bhp is available, though city and rain rididng is limited to around 27 bhp – all selectable through the different riding modes. Additionally, the introduction of an E20-compliant fuel system and a refined bi-directional quickshifter modernises the powertrain, allowing for effortless gear changes that complement the bike’s nimble handling.
One of the most impressive features of the new model is its extensive electronics package, which TVS claims offers "car-like" functionality. The bike now includes a segment-first keyless ignition system, enabling riders to unlock and start their motorcycle effortlessly while keeping the key fob in their pocket. The redesigned 5-inch TFT display gives access to five unique riding modes, including a specialised Super Moto mode. Plus, it’s packed with advanced safety and performance features such as traction control, cruise control, launch control, wheelie control, and rear-lift protection. The innovative "Drag Torque Control" also plays a part in maintaining stability during aggressive downshifts, working alongside the slipper clutch to keep the chassis composed.
Handling remains a standout characteristic of the Apache RTR 310, thanks to its highly adjustable suspension. The front USD forks offer preload and compression adjustments, while the rear monoshock allows for tuning of preload and rebound, enabling riders to customise the bike to suit their weight and riding preferences. On the road, it feels incredibly light and agile—a fantastic tool for navigating through heavy traffic. The switch to Michelin Road 5 tires has noticeably improved grip, even though we know these tires can have a tendency to puncture easily and to address this, TVS has introduced a tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) on the bike..
Looking at the market, the RTR 310 finds itself in a unique and somewhat polarising position. In its top-tier "Built To Order" (BTO) version, the price can surpass that of more powerful rivals like the KTM Duke 390. However, TVS makes a strong case for this through its richer features and user-friendly approach. It's designed as the perfect upgrade for riders stepping up from 150cc or 200cc bikes who want a premium, high-tech experience without the overpowering performance of a 400cc model. With better fuel efficiency than larger bikes and a more advanced electronic setup, the 2026 Apache RTR 310 emerges as a sophisticated option for enthusiasts who value technology and design over sheer engine size.
Priced at ₹2.23 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.
Story by: Mohit Soni
