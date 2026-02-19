Commuter glory for one of India's most popular motorcycles

The Honda Shine 100 DX has arrived, designed to meet the needs of modern riders with a host of exciting features. Its front sports a newly crafted headlamp, elegantly adorned with chrome accents, giving it a premium look. The robust silhouette is highlighted by a sculpted, wide fuel tank showcasing the iconic Honda logo, now with an increased capacity of one extra litre, to a total of 10 litres.

New features and improvements on the Honda Shine 100 DX

Visually, the Shine 100 DX stands apart from the standard model thanks to eye-catching graphics on its body panels. Buyers can choose from four striking colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Geny Gray Metallic. The all-black engine and grab rail create a bold contrast, while the chrome muffler cover adds a touch of refinement.

Inside, the Shine 100 DX boasts a new LCD digital instrument cluster, packed with practical information, such as real-time mileage, distance to empty, and service reminders. For safety, it features a convenient side stand engine cut-off. The long seat offers ample comfort for both the rider and pillion, making it an excellent choice for daily rides.