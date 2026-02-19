Commuter glory for one of India's most popular motorcycles

The Honda Shine 100 DX has arrived, designed to meet the needs of modern riders with a host of exciting features. Its front sports a newly crafted headlamp, elegantly adorned with chrome accents, giving it a premium look. The robust silhouette is highlighted by a sculpted, wide fuel tank showcasing the iconic Honda logo, now with an increased capacity of one extra litre, to a total of 10 litres.
Visually, the Shine 100 DX stands apart from the standard model thanks to eye-catching graphics on its body panels. Buyers can choose from four striking colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Geny Gray Metallic. The all-black engine and grab rail create a bold contrast, while the chrome muffler cover adds a touch of refinement.
Inside, the Shine 100 DX boasts a new LCD digital instrument cluster, packed with practical information, such as real-time mileage, distance to empty, and service reminders. For safety, it features a convenient side stand engine cut-off. The long seat offers ample comfort for both the rider and pillion, making it an excellent choice for daily rides.
At the core of the Shine 100 DX is Honda’s efficient 98.98cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine, compliant with OBD-2B standards. It generates 7.3 bhp of power at 7500 rpm and 8.04 Nm of torque at 5000 rpm, paired with a smooth 4-speed gearbox. With Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology, this motorcycle provides seamless acceleration and a dependable torque curve for city riding, while highway cruising is best kept under 80 km/h. The engine features reduced friction and optimised combustion, achieving an impressive mileage of just under 70 km/l in testing.
The motorcycle retains the familiar telescopic front forks but now includes 5-step adjustable rear shock absorbers, allowing riders to customise their comfort. Braking is handled by drum brakes at both ends, enhanced by Honda’s Combined Brake System (CBS) for added safety. The Shine 100 DX is fitted with 17-inch tubeless tires and boasts a ground clearance of 168 mm, ensuring stability on various terrains. However, it’s worth noting that this motorcycle leans more towards comfort than sportiness; the tires prioritise longevity over outright grip.
Competing with the well-known Hero Deluxe and Bajaj Platina, the Shine 100 DX excels with its essential features. The pricing has also been keep reasonable. So that it offers great value for discerning customers looking for a reliable and stylish ride.
Priced at ₹71,746 ex-showroom
Story by Mohit Soni