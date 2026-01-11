Commuter contenders - this is one of the hottest segments in the Indian bike industry

Times change, but some things remain equal. Hero and Bajaj have been at each other’s throats for some time, especially in the hotly contested commuter segment. Then came up an entirely new segment, the performance commuter, and all of a sudden Hero withdrew from here almost as if it was on a sabbatical.
However, the company is now back with it’s Xtreme 125 in a rejuvenated (and aggressive) manner. The bike has picked up in sales quite well andis helping Hero reach new heights with the iconic old brand name. On the other hand, Bajaj’s Pulsar has been the segment leader for quite some time now and has consolidated its position quite well in the past. It is interesting to see how these two giants face-off in a quest for the number one spot of the segment.
The design of the Hero Xtreme 125R resembles a compact sports bike, showcasing an aggressive, angular headlamp paired with a muscular fuel tank and sharp shrouds that give it the presence of a larger 250cc or 300cc bike. It is clearly crafted to turn heads, presenting a premium "big bike" aesthetic in a smaller package. In contrast, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 opts for a more futuristic look, incorporating design elements reminiscent of the older Pulsar 135LS. It sports a sleek bikini fairing and sharp lines throughout, which lends it a leaner, more agile appearance. Despite being a 125cc commuter, the Pulsar features a 120-section rear tire that enhances its sporty stance.
When it comes to technology and features, there’s a noticeable divide in focus between the two models. The Bajaj Pulsar N125 stands out with a sophisticated instrument cluster that includes Bluetooth connectivity and a unique "one-click" silent start system with auto start-stop technology. Surprisingly, it does not include a tachometer or a gear position indicator. On the other hand, the Hero Xtreme 125R features a more conventional LCD cluster that may seem somewhat dated, but it offers practicality for enthusiasts, complete with a tachometer, gear shift indicator, and adjustable brightness.
A crucial factor of this comparison lies in safety and braking components. The Hero Xtreme 125R comes equipped with a dual-channel ABS system, providing a significant advantage in safety within this price range. The Bajaj Pulsar N125, however, relies on a Combi-Braking System (CBS) and does not have an ABS variant available at this time. This presents a clear choice for consumers: those who prioritise safety technology will likely gravitate towards the Hero, while those drawn to modern connectivity features may find the Bajaj more appealing.
In terms of riding dynamics, there’s an interesting role reversal. The Hero Xtreme 125R feels reminiscent of the earlier Pulsar models—offering stability, a robust feel, and a certain "heaviness" that enhances it’s planted and secure feeling on the road. It's well-regarded for its suspension setup, which is finely tuned to provide excellent composure at higher speeds and on highways. However, its tall gearing does mean it may not deliver low-end power suitable for smooth city riding.
The Bajaj Pulsar N125 stands out as a modern marvel, exuding agility and a nimbleness that's refreshing. Unlike the earlier Pulsars, which often felt a bit heavy upfront, this model offers a much lighter and more responsive riding experience, particularly in dense traffic. With its well-tuned engine delivering impressive low-end torque and a lively mid-range, navigating through city streets becomes a breeze. Plus, it keeps that signature "throaty" sound from the exhaust and intake, ensuring that its heritage shines through despite the modern upgrades.
When it comes to fuel efficiency, the Pulsar N125 holds a slight advantage, managing about 65 km/l, even when ridden with some enthusiasm. In comparison, the Hero Xtreme 125R typically yields around 60 km/l.
Ultimately, the decision boils down to what the rider prioritises. The Hero Xtreme 125R caters to those who want a sporty stance, reliable ABS, and that solid feel of a larger bike, making it ideal for highway rides. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 excels as an all-rounder, presenting a comfortable ergonomic setup, superior performance for city rides, better fuel economy, and modern tech features like Bluetooth. Both bikes are priced closely, offering fantastic value while appealing to different types of riders in this competitive segment.
Prices start at ₹89,000 for the Hero Xtreme 125R and at ₹91,692 for the Bajaj Pulsar N125 (both ex-showroom.)
Story by Mohit Soni