Commuter contenders - this is one of the hottest segments in the Indian bike industry

Times change, but some things remain equal. Hero and Bajaj have been at each other’s throats for some time, especially in the hotly contested commuter segment. Then came up an entirely new segment, the performance commuter, and all of a sudden Hero withdrew from here almost as if it was on a sabbatical.

However, the company is now back with it’s Xtreme 125 in a rejuvenated (and aggressive) manner. The bike has picked up in sales quite well andis helping Hero reach new heights with the iconic old brand name. On the other hand, Bajaj’s Pulsar has been the segment leader for quite some time now and has consolidated its position quite well in the past. It is interesting to see how these two giants face-off in a quest for the number one spot of the segment.

The design of the Hero Xtreme 125R resembles a compact sports bike, showcasing an aggressive, angular headlamp paired with a muscular fuel tank and sharp shrouds that give it the presence of a larger 250cc or 300cc bike. It is clearly crafted to turn heads, presenting a premium "big bike" aesthetic in a smaller package. In contrast, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 opts for a more futuristic look, incorporating design elements reminiscent of the older Pulsar 135LS. It sports a sleek bikini fairing and sharp lines throughout, which lends it a leaner, more agile appearance. Despite being a 125cc commuter, the Pulsar features a 120-section rear tire that enhances its sporty stance.

Explore one of the hottest segments in the Indian bike industry

When it comes to technology and features, there’s a noticeable divide in focus between the two models. The Bajaj Pulsar N125 stands out with a sophisticated instrument cluster that includes Bluetooth connectivity and a unique "one-click" silent start system with auto start-stop technology. Surprisingly, it does not include a tachometer or a gear position indicator. On the other hand, the Hero Xtreme 125R features a more conventional LCD cluster that may seem somewhat dated, but it offers practicality for enthusiasts, complete with a tachometer, gear shift indicator, and adjustable brightness.