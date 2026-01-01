Commuter Pleaser: This bike from one of the world's largest two-wheeler companies could make a big impact

The Honda CB 125 Hornet has made a debut in the Indian market with a bang. With proper pricing and recent GST cuts, this bike aims to become a significant player in Honda’s India portfolio. While Honda has always had its sights set on the premium commuter segment, it did not have a proper product, but with the introduction of this particular variant, things could change. Let’s take a look at some of the features of this product and how it fares on the road.
The Hornet showcases a sleek design, that almost looks as if it’s one of those transformer machines. There is no doubt that the overall look oozes premium vibes, starting with the eye-catching LED DRLs. The design of the headlamp is quirky as well, and the upside-down forks (USD) have a stunning gold finish that also catches the eye. However, a few things could be better – some tads of exposed wiring could do with a bit of shielding...
All show and no go would not be a nice thing, so the bike is powered by a fuel-injected 123.9 cc engine that cranks out 11 bhp and 11.2 Nm of torque, paired with a smooth 5-speed gearbox. Its quite a refined power unit, but the short ratios of the 5-speed box make it feel as if its geared more for urban cruising than highway rides. The instrumentation is quite impressive. You get a crisp, full-colour TFT display, with a black on white background that makes it easy to read under all conditions, while displaying all essential information. You can link it to Honda’s propriety app, Honda RoadSync, which will let you manage navigation, music and even calls besides giving you live weather updates. There is also a USB charging port, though it can be a bit of challenge to find – perfect for charging on the go.
The ride is super stable, thanks to a long wheelbase and the rake angle at the front end being higher than others in this segment and the suspension is tuned for a sporty experience, offering great feedback especially through corners. Our test bike however came shod with MRF tyres, which may offer longevity but don’t offer a good grip. Honda claims exceptional fuel efficiency, and our tests showed 65-67 km/l on a tank-to-tank method. Additionally, the bike is compliant with E20 fuel and comes equipped with a single-channel ABS for added safety. The rider’s seat is quite spacious, but the pillion seat is a little small, going with the overall design of the bike.
The CB125 Hornet is an accomplished city commuter that has a premium feel to it. Although the 125 cc powerplant is quite potent, popping in a 150 cc for more power could be a no-brainer especially now with the GST rate adjustments. Honda has always been known for its solid engineering and this is what makes its customers so loyal to the brand. The Hornet is reliable and has a good build quality, all packaged with good looks at a fair price.
Priced at ₹1,04,582 ex-showroom.
Story by: Mohit Soni