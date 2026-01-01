Commuter Pleaser: This bike from one of the world's largest two-wheeler companies could make a big impact

The ride is super stable, thanks to a long wheelbase and the rake angle at the front end being higher than others in this segment and the suspension is tuned for a sporty experience, offering great feedback especially through corners. Our test bike however came shod with MRF tyres, which may offer longevity but don’t offer a good grip. Honda claims exceptional fuel efficiency, and our tests showed 65-67 km/l on a tank-to-tank method. Additionally, the bike is compliant with E20 fuel and comes equipped with a single-channel ABS for added safety. The rider’s seat is quite spacious, but the pillion seat is a little small, going with the overall design of the bike.

The CB125 Hornet is an accomplished city commuter that has a premium feel to it. Although the 125 cc powerplant is quite potent, popping in a 150 cc for more power could be a no-brainer especially now with the GST rate adjustments. Honda has always been known for its solid engineering and this is what makes its customers so loyal to the brand. The Hornet is reliable and has a good build quality, all packaged with good looks at a fair price.

Priced at ₹1,04,582 ex-showroom.

Story by: Mohit Soni