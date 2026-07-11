The Triumph Speed 350 brings the premium Triumph experience within reach

The Triumph Speed 400, now equipped with its new 350cc engine, has already made waves in the market, largely due to a price drop from the new GST format. It's making significant strides in the performance neo-retro motorcycle segment. While the model has been well received and carries over much of its predecessor's charm, it’s worth exploring how the new engine and other updates enhance the riding experience.

Visually, the Speed 350 stays true to its predecessor's design, maintaining that attractive modern-classic aesthetic. Riders will appreciate the high-quality LED DRLs and headlamp assembly, which provide solid lighting for urban commutes, though they might fall slightly short on highways. The motorcycle continues to boast appealing paint options from the previous model, ensuring it catches attention on the road. Matching the bike's sleek lines, the handlebar-mounted mirrors add a nice touch, while the instrument cluster remains user-friendly and familiar. The signature exhaust, alloy wheels, tail lamp, seat design, fuel tank, and colour choices have all been preserved, contributing to its premium look.

The standout feature of this model is undoubtedly the new 350cc engine, which dramatically enhances the riding experience. It works seamlessly with a long-geared gearbox, featuring tall ratios that make for a super smooth ride. This taller gearing means less hassle and a more enjoyable experience. In urban settings, the bike excels in traffic; riders can easily manage the engine in higher gears without stress. A quick twist of the throttle reveals a punchy torque that makes overtaking a breeze. With 37 PS of power and 32 Nm of torque, power is not a problem, and the bonus here is that the bike retains the aural symphony of its larger sibling.