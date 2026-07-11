The Triumph Speed 350 brings the premium Triumph experience within reach

The Triumph Speed 400, now equipped with its new 350cc engine, has already made waves in the market, largely due to a price drop from the new GST format. It's making significant strides in the performance neo-retro motorcycle segment. While the model has been well received and carries over much of its predecessor's charm, it’s worth exploring how the new engine and other updates enhance the riding experience.
Visually, the Speed 350 stays true to its predecessor's design, maintaining that attractive modern-classic aesthetic. Riders will appreciate the high-quality LED DRLs and headlamp assembly, which provide solid lighting for urban commutes, though they might fall slightly short on highways. The motorcycle continues to boast appealing paint options from the previous model, ensuring it catches attention on the road. Matching the bike's sleek lines, the handlebar-mounted mirrors add a nice touch, while the instrument cluster remains user-friendly and familiar. The signature exhaust, alloy wheels, tail lamp, seat design, fuel tank, and colour choices have all been preserved, contributing to its premium look.
The standout feature of this model is undoubtedly the new 350cc engine, which dramatically enhances the riding experience. It works seamlessly with a long-geared gearbox, featuring tall ratios that make for a super smooth ride. This taller gearing means less hassle and a more enjoyable experience. In urban settings, the bike excels in traffic; riders can easily manage the engine in higher gears without stress. A quick twist of the throttle reveals a punchy torque that makes overtaking a breeze. With 37 PS of power and 32 Nm of torque, power is not a problem, and the bonus here is that the bike retains the aural symphony of its larger sibling.
In terms of handling and ride quality, the Speed 350 continues to impress. Its handling is designed for spirited rides, and there’s been a notable upgrade to Vredestein tyres, which are a premium option. These tyres provide better grip and significantly improve cornering and stability. The suspension has been slightly stiffened, which might result in a firmer ride over rough patches, but the adjustable rear suspension can be set to match the rider's preferences for comfort. The strong braking performance complements the bike’s agile characteristics beautifully. With the refined engine, upgraded tyres, and responsive chassis, cornering becomes a truly enjoyable experience.
The Triumph Speed 350 truly excels in its ergonomic design. The riding triangle strikes an impressive balance between a sportier feel and everyday comfort. Riders can enjoy an engaged position without feeling overly leaned forward, making it ideal for both daily commuting and weekend escapades. Coupled with superb straight-line stability, this bike handles a variety of riding situations with ease.
One of the standout features of the bike is its aggressive pricing strategy, making it significantly more affordable and increasing its value. While some enthusiasts might notice a slight dip in top speeds compared to the original 400cc model, the 350cc engine offers a real-world performance that remains impressive.
All in all, the Triumph Speed 350 is a compelling motorcycle that brings the premium Triumph experience within reach. It excels in handling, delivers outstanding ride quality, and ensures fantastic stability. The shift to a 350cc engine hasn't diminished its spirit or engaging ride dynamics; rather, it has crafted a smoother, more refined, and much more budget-friendly option that’s perfect for city streets and open highways alike. The Speed 350 clearly demonstrates that you can enjoy a thrilling ride without the need for a larger engine or a hefty price tag.
Priced at ₹2.4 lakh, ex-showroom.