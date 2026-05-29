This heritage motorcycle company is updating its models with newer engines and more power

Royal Enfield has announced the launch of its iconic motorcycle ‘Bullet’ in its powerful 650cc avatar in India, opening an exhilarating new chapter in its journey of over nine decades. First introduced in 1932, the Bullet is a cultural mainstay. The world’s longest-running motorcycle in continuous production, it is currently in its 94th year of a resilient journey, carving a special spot in the motorcycling world across generations. Its unmistakable silhouette, upright stance and iconic thump have become shorthand for authentic motorcycling.
Now, the legend gathers fresh force. The Bullet evolves into its most powerful expression yet, stronger and more commanding than ever before, while remaining true to its iconic character. With this new 650cc avatar, the Bullet pays tribute to its impeccable British lineage and indomitable Indian soul, giving Bullet loyalists a new reason to celebrate the brand’s enduring legacy.
Speaking about the Bullet 650, B Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Limited and CEO - Royal Enfield, said: “For over nine decades, the Bullet has stood as a symbol of authenticity, resilience, and unmistakable character — defining Royal Enfield’s philosophy of Pure Motorcycling. With the all-new Royal Enfield Bullet 650, our approach was not to reinterpret the Bullet, but to elevate it with modernity and authenticity. Every element — from its proportions and silhouette to its stance and detailing has been carefully evolved to retain the pure essence and character of the iconic machine, while seamlessly integrating the power and refinement of the parallel twin 650cc platform. The interest since its global showcase at EICMA 2025 reaffirms how deeply the motorcycle resonates with the riders across the globe, proving it is the original icon of the motorcycling universe.”
Paired with a precise 6-speed gearbox, the twin-cylinder platform delivers smooth power and effortless acceleration, suited for both relaxed cruising and spirited riding.
The motorcycle is built around a steel tubular spine frame and equipped with Showa suspension, offering a composed and confident ride across varying road conditions. Its traditional stance is anchored by 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, maintaining the classic proportions that have long defined the Bullet’s commanding road presence.
Every detail carries forward the Bullet’s unmistakable design language. The signature teardrop fuel tank with its vintage-inspired winged badge, gleaming hand-painted pinstripes, and bench seat preserves the timeless silhouette that riders instantly recognise.
The motorcycle also features a casquette-mounted LED headlamp along with the iconic “tiger-eye” pilot lamps - a distinctive Royal Enfield feature that dates back to 1954. Raised handlebars and an upright riding posture reinforce the commanding presence that has always defined the Bullet on the road.
A clean instrument cluster blends analogue charm with a digital LCD display showing essential information such as fuel level, trip meter, gear position indicator and service reminders - combining modern functionality with classic character.
The Bullet 650 will be available in two striking colourways - Cannon Black and Battleship Blue, both accentuating the motorcycle’s strong lines and old-school character.
Riders will also be able to personalise their machines with a wide range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories, allowing them to tailor the motorcycle to their own riding style - whether for everyday journeys or long-distance exploration.
Priced at ₹3,64,856 (ex-showroom)