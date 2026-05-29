This heritage motorcycle company is updating its models with newer engines and more power

Speaking about the Bullet 650, B Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Limited and CEO - Royal Enfield, said: “For over nine decades, the Bullet has stood as a symbol of authenticity, resilience, and unmistakable character — defining Royal Enfield’s philosophy of Pure Motorcycling. With the all-new Royal Enfield Bullet 650, our approach was not to reinterpret the Bullet, but to elevate it with modernity and authenticity. Every element — from its proportions and silhouette to its stance and detailing has been carefully evolved to retain the pure essence and character of the iconic machine, while seamlessly integrating the power and refinement of the parallel twin 650cc platform. The interest since its global showcase at EICMA 2025 reaffirms how deeply the motorcycle resonates with the riders across the globe, proving it is the original icon of the motorcycling universe.”

Paired with a precise 6-speed gearbox, the twin-cylinder platform delivers smooth power and effortless acceleration, suited for both relaxed cruising and spirited riding.

The motorcycle is built around a steel tubular spine frame and equipped with Showa suspension, offering a composed and confident ride across varying road conditions. Its traditional stance is anchored by 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, maintaining the classic proportions that have long defined the Bullet’s commanding road presence.

Every detail carries forward the Bullet’s unmistakable design language. The signature teardrop fuel tank with its vintage-inspired winged badge, gleaming hand-painted pinstripes, and bench seat preserves the timeless silhouette that riders instantly recognise.