The MG ZS EV is a proper mid-size 5-seater SUV that carries quite a premium appeal.

Built to look agile and sharp, the pronounced character lines, sleek London Eye inspired headlights, exclusive looking front grille and windmill inspired 17-inch alloys lend it a futuristic aura that will undoubtedly have it stand out on the roads.

Interior details

The cabin of the SUV is definitely a step in the right direction for the company as it has a more premium appeal than that found on the Hector.

Finished in black with dashes of chrome, the dashboard looks straight out of a luxury car and the materials used all offer a premium touch including the perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel.

It is a spacious car for five adults and it comes with all the bells and whistles you would like including a high-end infotainment system with next-level connectivity including in-car WI-FI.

With an onboard e-SIM you get access to a plethora of features that include over 100 voice commands.

The vehicle also boasts of a massive sunroof.

Morris Garages India's all-electric SUV MG ZS EV

Under the hood

The electric motor under the hood of the MG ZS EV delivers 142.7 PS of power and 353 Nm of torque.

It draws its power from a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and boasts of an ARAI tested range of 340 km on a single charge.

AC charging takes 6-8 hours while the DC fast-charger can give you 80 per cent battery capacity in just 50 minutes.

This all-electric SUV is touted to be an exhilarating vehicle to drive and comes with three distinct drive modes, namely Sport, Normal and Eco.

It also gets a KERS system which essentially is a kinetic energy recovery system that manages to charge the battery under braking and coasting.

The car can do the 0-100 kmph dash in 8.5 seconds, which makes it quite the speed demon that is rather silent as well!

Final verdict

Our first impression of the automobile is that it is quite a refined product and delivers the promise of being an all-electric vehicle that you can use as your daily run-a-bout thanks to the extended range it offers.

With charging infrastructure only set to grow, the feasibility of owning an electric car in India is only going to get more popular with time.

Being an early mover in this space, MG should see the ZS EV bring in the numbers over the years.

The MG ZS EV is expected to be priced in the INR 23-26 lakh range.

— Manu Gour