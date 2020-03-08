When Maruti Suzuki introduced the Vitara Brezza in the market, it went on to become a segment leader and dominate the compact SUV space having sold over 500,000 units since it was introduced almost four years ago.

With BS6 norms coming into play next month, Maruti has upgraded its bestselling compact SUV with a minor facelift and a brand new petrol engine that totally transforms this product.

Exterior changes

While the overall dimensions and design haven’t changed a whole lot, Maruti Suzuki has spent a lot of time in tweaking the details.

You now get a bolder looking front end thanks to a large chrome grille, LED DRLs, a revised front bumper and neat looking headlight clusters.

The rear benefits from LED tail lamps, while the side profile has been enhanced by the diamond cut alloy wheels that to their part in upping the premium appeal of this SUV.

Sneak peek

The cabin of the Vitara Brezza has always been great on space and that carries over without a change.

However, the dashboard has been revised and now offers a cleaner more upmarket look and you also get a leather-wrapped steering wheel with steering mounted controls on the higher variants.

The new vehicle also gets a larger touchscreen interface and a decent sound system with good playback quality.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Petrol power

The big change is the new 1.5-litre K-series BS6 petrol engine under the hood that is touted to be quite powerful and will be available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

The engine offers 102 bhp of power and 134 Nm of peak torque.

Incidentally, the manufacturer will be offering their Smart Hybrid tech with the AT version in their bid to push the convenience factor of this car to urban customers.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Driving dynamics

With that increase in power as compared to the outgoing 1.3 DDiS, the car stands transformed into a rather zippy SUV.

It powers up effortlessly and the smooth transmission adds to the driving appeal that it now has to offer.

The lower vibrations and sound also add to the vehicle’s premium feel that many said the diesel version could have benefited from.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Our verdict

Maruti Suzuki has once again proved that they can really deliver a value-for-money proposition, however, the range-topping ZXi+ automatic will retail for INR 11.4 lakh.

Amongst the small SUVs that are on offer in India, the Brezza can definitely hold its own and will undoubtedly retain its bestseller crown for it is even more refined than before in all departments.

Vitara Brezza prices start at INR 7.34 lakh.

— Vikram Gour