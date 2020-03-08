From a design standpoint, the Grand i10 NIOS Sportz carries the same sharp design elements that we see on current Hyundai cars and it definitely has an upmarket aura that is bound to turn heads.

Key elements that make it stand out from the crowd include the Fiery Red paint job with a blacked-out roof, a neat black grille and that subtle ‘turbo’ badge that points towards its fun-to-drive nature.

Powering the Grand i10 NIOS Sportz is the 1.0 T-GDI motor that made its Indian debut under the hood of the Venue compact SUV.

Hyundai has used the same engine in the recently launched Aura compact sedan and now it has found its way into the charming looking Grand i10 NIOS.

Having said that, the engine runs a different state of tune in the Venue, however, in the i10 NIOS it churns out a solid 100 PS of peak power and a solid 175 Nm of torque.

Keeping in mind that the NIOS is a lighter car, the power to weight ratio ensures that it transforms the way this hatchback performs and you will definitely not be left wanting!

The icing on the cake is the company claimed fuel efficiency of 20.3km to the litre which means you get the best of both worlds — performance and efficiency.

The cabin carries a sporty look as well with red accents that highlight its sporty pedigree.

So, if you are looking for a hot hatch, the Grand i10 NIOS Sportz from Hyundai is the one for you.

The Grand i10 NIOS Sportz is priced at INR 7.68 lakh.

— Vikram Gour

