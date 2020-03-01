The new Land Rover Discovery Sport carries a purposeful stance and has that quintessential SUV design flair.

The subtle clean lines that it possesses give it a timeless look that is rather elegant yet extremely sporty.

The new premium LED headlights and Daytime Running Lights do their bit to spice things up at the front end of business — while the rear gets those characteristic LED taillights.

Sitting on massive wheels, the Discovery Sport looks like it can take on any terrain.

Interior details

Step inside the SUV and you will find a cabin that boasts of an upmarket finish thanks to the fine fitment done by Land Rover craftsmen.

It is extremely spacious regardless of which seat you are in and offers you that airy free feeling that heightens the sense of adventure that such a vehicle is destined for.

As far as features are concerned, you get the new display screen and the centre console that gives you access to a plethora of features, an advanced Land Rover InControl Touch Pro Infotainment system as standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, massage seats, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot onboard and a Meridian sound system.

To enhance the wellbeing of all on board, the car also gets cabin air ionization technology.

Topping the list of ‘cool’ features is the ClearSight Rear View Mirror that transforms the rearview mirror into an HD video screen at the touch of a button.

This screen displays a rear-facing camera feed onto the mirror which allows the driver to see, even if the actual rear view is obstructed by a passenger or large items in the rear.

Under the hood

Powering the new vehicle is a range of BS 6 compliant powertrains.

For the petrol lovers, there is the 2.0-litre turbocharged 48-V mild-hybrid unit that delivers 250 PS of power and 365 Nm of torque and for those who prefer the grunt of a diesel motor, they can opt for the 2.0 turbo diesel unit that delivers 180 PS of power and 430 Nm of torque.

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Built tough

Built on the new Land Rover Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), the automobile is now touted to be even more capable than before.

It gets all-wheel drive, hill descent control, all-terrain progress control and, of course, it comes equipped with Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2.

In addition to that, the new SUV gets a torque vectoring by braking system to maximise control while taking tight corners.

Built to go anywhere, the new Discovery Sport also has a class-leading wading depth of 600mm.

Pricing starts at INR 57.06 lakh and goes up to INR 60.89 lakh.

— Praveen Raja