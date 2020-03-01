The Ignis has always been a great looking product from Maruti. It is sold through their Nexa dealerships across the country.

Now, the latest iteration comes with the front grille getting a similar treatment to what we’ve seen on the compact S-Presso.

The revised bumpers add some extra muscle to the car as well and it currently carries a rather butch sporty stance.

Having said that, its compact SUV inspired looks are complemented by a premium interior that carries an excellent fit and finish and is rather spacious for a compact hatchback.

The top variants benefit from a range of high-end features as well including a neat touchscreen infotainment system.

Key features

Fresh additions include a rear spoiler, roof rails and the high ground clearance it offers is definitely a boon for our roads.

Powering the Ignis is a BS6 compliant petrol engine that displaces 1.2 litres and is touted to be quite a peppy unit.

The carmaker has done away with the 1.3 DDiS engine for all its products as it doesn’t make the cut for BS6, however, the company is bullish that their frugal petrol engine will suffice in their small car range at the moment.

The car is also being offered with an AGS transmission for those looking for a convenient stylish city slicker.

The new Ignis has been priced rather well and is available in a total of seven variants.

Apart from these, you can choose to have any variant in a dual-tone finish which will be an additional cost of INR 13,000 over the ex-showroom price.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis’ price ranges from INR 4,89,300 to INR 7,19,800 depending on the variant.

— Vikram Gour