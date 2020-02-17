Take any product from the Jaguar range and you will immediately realise that it offers a sense of sophistication like no other.

There is just something about these cars that hit an emotional high and you find yourself falling in love in no time at all!

Such is the case with the new Jaguar XE that now carries a sleeker look and comes packed with all the goodies you would expect from a premium sedan.

Design prowess

Inspired by none other than the F-Type, the Jaguar XE is the ideal four-door saloon.

The low-slung look, sharp character lines, sleek LED headlights, iconic Jaguar grille and sloping roofline all ensure that you get a car that looks like it is sitting on its haunches and is ready to strike!

The sculpted bonnet and new design bumpers further accentuate its muscular stance.

Sneak peek

Get inside this P250 SE variant and you will be greeted by a sophisticated cabin that gives you a very sports car feel.

The top-notch materials used to craft the cabin add to its luxurious appeal.

There is impeccable attention to detail and it stands out on everything you set your eyes on.

Be it the steering wheel, soft-touch dash, the console layout or how the seats have been crafted.

The space on-board is rather decent.

You get a plethora of gadgets and gizmos to cater to your infotainment and connectivity needs.

The XE offers ample storage spaces inside the cabin as well so that you can carry a lot with you without having to clutter up the cabin and take away from its clean neat look.

Under the hood

Powering the Jaguar P250 SE is a potent 1,997 cc petrol motor fitted with a twin-scroll turbocharger that delivers 184kW of peak power and a solid 365 Nm of torque.

Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that comes with brand’s Sequential Shift technology, the XE surges forward like a locomotive and seamlessly moves through the gears.

It can do the 0-100 kmph dash in just 6.5 seconds and the car remains planted on the road thanks to all the techno-wizardry it is fitted with to ensure you have maximum control at all times.

The new Jaguar XE

Our verdict

When it comes to executive luxury sedans the market has a limited choice on offer.

While we do tend to go in for something like a Mercedes or BMW on most occasions, it would be a big mistake not to consider the Jaguar XE, for as a product it dominates this segment with its sheer good looks, refinement and performance.

If you want to really enjoy luxury at its finest, the XE will not disappoint.

— Vikram Gour