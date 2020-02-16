New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS): Hundreds of visitors at the India Gate on Saturday caught a glimpse of vintage cars from around the world which paraded through the roads of Lutyens' Delhi.



More than 150 vintage cars were parked in front of the Amar Jawan Jyoti which made for a stunning view along with 34 esteemed judges from around the globe.



The cars included 1938 Rolls Royce, Maserati 3500GT Vignale Syder, 1939 Buick Roadmaster Convertible, 1938 Lancia Astura Series IV, 1966 Ford Mustang, 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster and 1959 Alfa 2000, among others.



Organised in association with the Ministry of Tourism, the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally & Concours d'Elegance marked its beginning with a flag off from the India Gate.



Celebrating the spirit of motoring and clubbing it with India's heritage, the 21 Gun Salute Heritage Cultural Trust along with the Tourism Ministry embarked on a 23-day road trip on vintage cars from India and abroad.



The Incredible India Rally will visit 17 cities covering 4,000 km and would mark the beginning of a new era for patrons of heritage motoring.



"For the past eight years, the event has grown to become a magnificent show that attracts tourists and motoring buffs from around the world," said Madan Mohan, Chairman and Managing Trustee, 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust.

21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car rally (Photo: IANS)

