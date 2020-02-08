Chennai, February 8: Automobili Lamborghini unveiled the Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD): a visceral driving machine, delivering 610 hp (449 kW) of power at 8,000 rpm and 560 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm to a lightweight car with rear-wheel drive and dynamic steering for maximum driving fun.

Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) puts the driver at the centre of the driving experience.



610 hp (449 kW) and 560 Nm of torque in lightweight chassis with specially calibrated Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS).



A unique design signifies Huracán EVO RWD's fresh and exciting delivery of pure driving emotion.



In-car connectivity with HMI touchscreen technology and infinite Ad Personam options.

Weighing just 1,389 kg, the Huracán EVO RWD has a top speed of 325 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds.

Despite its top-figure capabilities, the Huracán EVO RWD is not focused on straight-line speeds or lap records: with a unique new design, the Huracán EVO RWD proclaims its designation as an instinctive driver's car.

Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India said, "We are excited to announce Huracán EVO RWD in India, right after its global launch."

"Taking the Huracan legacy forward, the new vehicle dynamics have been developed and refined to produce a car whose performance relies on the harmony between man and machine: driving skills and the Huracán EVO's RWD mechanics deliver perfectly balanced dynamics, physical feedback and pure performance."

"As the driver, you exercise greater control over the car to form a unique and intimate bond: Rewind to Rear-Wheel Drive means a return to the origins of mechanical purity, the true essence of a Lamborghini."

"The Huracán EVO RWD embodies the most high-tech return to these origins, and it is dedicated to those who know they cannot do without technology, but embrace the thrill of driving and the joy it can offer."

"The Huracán EVO RWD enhances the V10 Huracán line-up with a model appealing to brand newcomers as well as those seeking sublime driving fun," Agarwal added.

Engineered for driving fun

The V10 engine delivers more than just power to the Rear-Wheel Drive set-up: the sound of the naturally aspirated power plant combines with the specially tuned traction control system to deliver the most emotive, fun-to-drive experience in both dry and wet conditions, and even snow.

The new Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) is calibrated specifically for the Rear-Wheel Drive Huracán EVO, delivering torque even during the phase where the care is realigning following drifting or side-slipping.

Whereas a 'normal' traction control system delivers a sharp decoupling, waiting for a car to become completely stable before delivering torque again, the P-TCS car delivers torque in advance, avoiding a harsh torque cut and assuring better traction when exiting a corner.

The new Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD

The P-TCS intervention is calibrated according to the Huracán EVO RWD's driving modes, selected via the steering wheel's ANIMA button (Adaptive Network Intelligent Management: 'soul' in Italian.

In STRADA, the P-TCS minimises rear-wheel slippage to ensure stability and safety in all conditions: with a more proactive strategy P-TCS manages torque delivery on low-adhesion surfaces.

In SPORT mode, the P-TCS maximises the fun-to-drive experience: the rear wheels can slide and skate during acceleration, for easy drifting fun without compromising safety.

The system recognises conditions where the angle of oversteer increases rapidly and limits torque delivery to the rear wheels, allowing the driver to perfectly control and stabilise the car.

In CORSA, the P-TCS is calibrated to achieve the rear-wheel slip that optimises the car's traction and agility when exiting a corner, allowing the driver to maximise performance.

The P-TCS improves smoothness of intervention by 30% compared to the previous Huracán EVO model; improves corner-exit traction by 20% and enhances oversteer by 30%.

The new Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD

The Huracán EVO RWD's hybrid chassis integrates lightweight aluminium and carbon fibre with an aluminium and thermoplastic resin body, with a total dry weight of 1,389 kg giving a weight-to-power ratio of 2.28 kg/hp.

With front/rear weight distribution of 40/60, the Huracán EVO RWD sits on a double-wishbone suspension with overlapped quadrilaterals and passive shock absorbers.

The electro-mechanical, servo-assisted Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) is tuned specifically for the Huracán EVO RWD, ensuring maximum feedback.

The seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox ensures the fastest gear changes, with launch control for maximum acceleration from a standing start.

The 19" Kari rims with specially-developed Pirelli P Zero tires are fitted with ventilated and cross-drilled steel brakes. As an option 20" rims and carbo-ceramic brakes are available.

The new Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD

Fresh design for pure performance

The Huracán EVO RWD continues the V10 Lamborghini's powerful design with new front and rear features, clearly differentiating it from its Huracán EVO 4WD stablemate.

The Huracán EVO RWD is characterised by a sculpted, purposeful persona, complemented by a new front splitter and vertical fins within the larger, framed front air intakes.

The rear bumper in high-gloss black incorporates a new diffuser unique to the Huracán EVO RWD.

Inside, the cockpit features a HMI 8.4" touchscreen in the centre console of the car, controlling all aspects of the car's functions as well as managing full connectivity such as telephone calls, internet access, and including Apple CarPlay.

Both inside and out, Lamborghini's Ad Personam program provides unsurpassed options for colour and trim personalisation, allowing owners of the Huracán EVO RWD to impose their individual style and personality on their new Lamborghini driving machine.

The new Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD

In order to emphasise the shape of the car, the new colour, Giallo Belenus (yellow), has been developed together with a dedicated leather and Alcantara colour for the interior trim, matching the new exterior plant.

The Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD price starts from INR 3.22 crore (ex-showroom) pan-India.