Hero Cycles set to showcase a range of electric bi-cycles from the stable of the recently acquired German firm HNF Nicolai (Photo: IANS)

Greater Noida, Feb 7 (IANS) With over one lakh units sold since its launch, Maruti Suzuki's Ignis has quickly become the market favourite in the premium hatchback segment.



On Friday, the company launched an updated BS VI variant of the Ignis, which will now also be available in two new colour options for the consumers.



The new IGNIS sports an SUV design with imposing front fascia, a wide and tough rear appearance and high seating position.



Adding to its SUV character are the striking rear spoiler and roof rails.



The new BS VI compliant IGNIS is powered by a 1.2 litre BS VI compliant petrol engine, providing a smooth and comfortable driving experience.



The new IGNIS is being offered with two new vibrant colours in addition to the existing colour palette. The Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue add to its modern look.



Other new additions to the Ignis include a new front grille with a U-shaped motif and the bold skid plate detailing on bumper give it a stable stance.



A high seating position, rear fascia with a tough and wide appearance, coupled with roof rails and spoiler, enhances the vehicle's SUV character.



The LED projector headlamps, coupled with stylish DRLs further accentuate the style quotient of the new IGNIS.



The cabin consists of a distinct dual-tone ivory interior and a new modern pattern for seat fabric. The new Ignis comes with a 17.78 cm SmartPlay studio.

The new infotainment system can be connected to the cloud and offers features like live traffic, voice recognition, driver safety alerts and vehicle information.

Maruti Suzuki's Ignis is a favourite in the premium hatchback segment (Photo: IANS)

Hyundai unveils New 2020 Tucson

On Wednesday, Hyundai Motor India unveiled the latest variant of the Tucson on the first day of Auto Expo 2020.

The company said in a statement that 'New 2020 TUCSON' would come with smart technology and comfort along with enhanced connectivity and advanced safety.

The diesel variant would have '8 Speed Automatic Transmission' and have a torque of '40.8 KGM'.

It would also have smart technology features to make driving pleasurable with 'New Advanced Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Smart Power Tailgate, Electric Parking Brake, first-in-segment Power Seats (Passenger - 8 Way) and Hyundai Blue Link and Wireless Charger', among other features.

On the connected technology front, features on the 2020 Tucson include 'Floating Type 20.32 cm HD Touch Screen Infotainment with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Hyundai iblue and Voice Recognition'.

The automobile major would provide customers a Hyundai Premium Assurance Program (HPAP) With 'wonder warranty' of up to 5 years.

Hyundai Motor Co reveals all-new ix35 SUV (Yonhap/IANS)

VIDEO: From Tata to MG, concept cars to watch out

The 15th edition of Asia's largest automobile show in terms of visitor footfalls kicked-off here earlier with a plethora of auto companies, start-ups, telecom, alternate fuel, electric vehicle and social media firms participating at the mega event.

The Auto Expo 2020 - Motor Show features more than 15 start-ups, telecom, alternate fuel, electric vehicle and social media firms.

Segment-wise, the start-up section of the show displays technology solutions for green mobility and services connected to the automobile industry.

Furthermore, Reliance Jio and FaceBook are also present at the event along with 15 new technology start-ups.

Lately, telecom operators have entered the segment to provide connectivity to internet-enabled cars and Jio will be showcasing embedded SIM technology for the automobile sector.

Facebook will host a town hall discussion and will also be holding other events.

Others such as Lithium-ion battery and charger manufacturers, along with tyre firms will also be present at the auto show.

Besides, Brazilian UNICA (Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association), one of the world's largest bioethanol producers, Italian tyre firm Pirelli and design company Icona will also mark their maiden presence at the expo.

However, the star attractions are expected to be the new foreign players at the auto show.

New automobile firms like the Chinese' Great Wall Motor, FAW Haima, Olectra and MG Motors will showcase a vast variety of cars, SUVs and buses.

The visitors to the event will witness 60 launches of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and two-wheelers.

Many of these launches are expected to be face-lifts of existing models with BS-VI compliant engines as the country is shifting to BS-VI from April 2020.

Besides, brands like Volkswagen, Skoda, Force Motors will make a return to the motor show.

The 15th edition of the expo, is being jointly organised by ACMA, CII and SIAM from February 7-12 for the general public, at the India Expo Mart in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

Hero Cycles to showcase electric bi-cycles

Hero Cycles is all set to showcase a range of its upcoming products including electric bi-cycles.

Among the major highlights of the bicycle major at the expo will be the soon-to-be-launched concept bicycles, electric folding bike and an electric fat bike.

Hero Cycles will also display e-bikes from the stable of the recently acquired German firm HNF Nicolai which will soon make inroads in the Indian market.

Its existing portfolio in the urban e-bike segment under the brand Lectro with products like Townmaster, Glide and E Zephyr, will also be displayed.

Gloster to lead MG in SUV segment, G10 in MPV

After successfully taking on Tata's Harrier in the compact SUV segment, the Morris Garages (MG) on Friday brought its first luxury SUV in India, the MG Gloster.

The Gloster once launched will directly compete with the segment leader Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

The price for the Gloster have not yet been unrevealed, as it is expected to reach the showrooms only in the second half of the year.

The SUV's name 'GLOSTER' pays homage to a British jet-engine aircraft prototype which was also called Gloster.

At Auto Expo 2020, the carmaker also showcased a total of 14 advanced vehicles across hatchback, sedans, and utility vehicle segments.

Participating for the first time at the prestigious industry event, the MG has reinforced itself a future-forward brand with showcase of Marvel-X, Vision I Concept, E200 and eMG 6 amongst others.

The automotive giant also revealed its luxury full-sized Multiple Purpose Vehicle (MPV) G10.

Tesla unveils Model Y (Photo: Twitter/@Tesla)

VIDEO: Hyundai unveils new Creta SUV with Shah Rukh Khan

Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Thursday unveiled the all-new Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020.

The company plans to launch the 2nd Generation SUV in the coming months.

The vehicle was launched in 2015. At present, Hyundai Motor India offers 13 car models across segments.

Piaggio India unveils premium scooter Aprilia SXR 160

Piaggio India on Thursday unveiled premium scooter Aprilia SXR 160 which is slated for commercial launch in Q3, 2020.

The new SXR 160 will be manufactured at Piaggio's state-of-the-art facility in Baramati; bookings for Aprilia SXR 160 will commence in August 2020.

The unveiling and showcase of Vespa Elettrica production version took place at the Auto Expo 2020.

Piaggio India unveils Aprilia SXR 160 (Photo: IANS)

Volkswagen unveils concept EV 'ID CROZZ'

Volkswagen India on Thursday unveiled a concept electric car 'ID CROZZ' at the Auto Expo 2020 here. Its design is a comination of an SUV and a coupe.

A company statement said that the battery of the ID CROZZ can be charged to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes covering a range of 500 km, delivering a power of 225 kilowatt (kW).

The ID model family comprises of a range of vehicles across segments, starting with the recently introduced 'ID 3' to the 'ID SPACE VIZZION'.

The company also showcased its 'TSI Technology' through the 'Race Polo'. The Race Polo is powered by a 1.8 litre, 4-cyclinder TSI engine.

"Further, the powerful engine is mated with a 6-speed sequential gearbox with limited-slip differential. The car utilises an electronic shift actuator for quick gear changes and has safety features that protect the driver from changing down gears," said a statement.

Volkswagen's concept electric car 'ID CROZZ' (Photo: IANS)

e-Scooter to run 150 km on one charge

Michigan-based Detroit Engineered Product (DEP) showcased an Electric Scooter that will have removable batteries and an extended range of 150 km on a single charge.

The design team used an existing conventional vehicle, retrofitted with an electric powertrain, to showcase the proof of concept called Demonstrator here.

The battery capacity will enable the scooter to run for a week with an average travel distance of 25 km a day.

VIDEO: Tata goes all out with E-vehicles

With the world's leading carmakers showcasing their latest electric vehicles (EVs) at the Auto Expo 2020, industry leaders stressed on their own contribution towards building the EV ecosystem in the country as well as expanding their 'Make in India' strategy.

Saying that it has already set up 100 charging stations, Tata Motors has predicted that the charging infrastructure will come of age in the next couple of years.

Committing an investment of approximately INR 7,000 crore in India in a phased manner, China's largest SUV manufacturer Great Wall Motors has said that it will expand its research and development centre in Bengaluru. The company is also looking forward to setting up its manufacturing unit in the country.

At Auto Expo 2020, Tata Motors showcased the newly-launched Nexon EV - an electric SUV - as well as the Altroz EV - a modern city car. In the commercial vehicles space, the company displayed the Tata 4/12m Low Floor Entry Electric Bus -- the first full-electric drivetrain.

Also on display was the Tata Ultra T.7 Electric, an intermediate commercial electric truck.

GWM on Wednesday globally premiered its Haval Concept H and announced the India debut of its concept vehicle - Vision 2025 Pure Electric SUV. GWM had on display, among other models, Haval: H9, F7, F7x, F5 and the GWM EV: iQ & R1.

At the GWM pavilion on display was a functional area that had a showcase of lithium ion battery, Haval Intelligent Home, Haval Intelligent Safety Display and Great Wall Autonomous EV.

A view of the BMW pavilion at Auto Expo 2018 (Photo: IANS)

Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric vehicle 'FUTURO-e'

The concept model is an SUV coupe and a company statement said that the "futuristic electric coupe-style concept vehicle will bring a fresh global design perspective to the Indian landscape".

Speaking at the global premier of FUTURO-e, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: "The key highlight of the 15th edition of the Auto Expo is our resolve to bring greener technologies for mass adoption."

Maruti Suzuki will display 17 vehicles at the expo, including Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, S-Cross, Ciaz S, XL6 and Swift Hybrid (Japan model).

