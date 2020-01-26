The latest Audi Q8 is the perfect embodiment of performance and versatility.

Every element of this upmarket product points towards its performance pedigree, and to make it even more special than it already is, Audi is offering an extremely high level of made-to-order customisation options to allow you to truly make this car your own.

In fact, their first customer to commission a Q8 is none other than Virat Kohli!

Design details

The car boasts of a rather chiselled look that is dominated by a sharp shoulder line, a Quattro race car-inspired C-pillar, sloping roofline, the large single-frame octagonal front grille and, of course, the package also includes LED headlights with Matrix technology that flows into the swell of the upper fender.

The powerful stance is further accentuated by the pronounced air intakes up front and rather sharp looking alloys.

You also get a panoramic sunroof, frameless doors, continuous running LED strip with dynamic indicators and a high gloss black rear diffuser.

Impressive interiors

The cabin of the Q8 has been crafted to maximise the space on board and give the occupants the feeling of being cocooned in ultimate luxury.

The vehicle boasts a driver-focused cockpit design and a high level of aero-acoustics.

The contour seats are customisable and come with a massage function and ventilation.

You also get four-zone climate control, a button-less MMI Navigation system with touch response that includes two screens to give you access to a plethora of information and driver aid tools.

The car features an exceptional sound system from B&O with 23 speakers onboard that offer 1,920 watts of output!

The all-new Audi Q8

Performance and safety

Fitted with a 3.0-litre TFSI 48V Mild Hybrid engine that delivers 340 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque, the automobile is a BS-VI compliant vehicle that can go from 0-100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds!

The engine is paired with an 8-speed tiptronic transmission and it goes without saying that the quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system comes as standard.

You also get hill descent control, optional all-wheel-steering, adaptive air suspension, seven driving modes and to keep things safe the Q8 offers 8 Airbags, Audi Pre-Sense basic, park assist and a dynamic electronic stabilisation program.

The all-new Audi Q8

Our verdict

Offered in 54 exterior colours, 11 interior colours and 9 wooden inlays to choose from, you are spoilt for choice!

Further to that, you can choose from a different set of alloys and materials as well to eventually have infinite possibilities on how you want your Q8 to look.

Rich, versatile and amazingly good looking, the Q8 seems like a great choice.

The all-new Audi Q8

The prices for the all-new Audi Q8 start at INR 1.33 crore.

— Vikram Gour