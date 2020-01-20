Unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon, the new Civic Type R boasts a revised exterior that looks rather sinister!

With the focus on performance, the Civic Type R will be available as a premium hatchback, unlike the sedan version that we get in India.

It sits low to the ground, has a solid body kit that enhances its edgy design and gives it a rather sporty look.

Other key features include the large alloys shod with low profile rubber and a large rear spoiler to help with the aerodynamic package.

Having said that, the front end is reminiscent of the current Civic sold in India with those raked back headlights and large pronounced front grille.

A legend in its own right, the Honda Civic Type R has always been known as the performance car for the masses.

Globally, it has been offered at a relatively affordable price point and combined with a performance-oriented i-VTEC engine that unleashes a serious amount of horsepower, the Civic Type R promises to be an absolute delight to drive.

At present, Honda hasn’t revealed the engine specifications just yet, but since it sports the Type R badging, we do know that it will offer a rather potent mix of power and torque.

Sadly, Honda has no plans of bringing this car to India, but there is no harm in keeping your fingers crossed and hoping that they do!

— Praveen Raja