This Chinese manufacturer will make their official product announcement at the upcoming Auto Expo to be held in Delhi in February 2020.

Great Wall Motors or GWM, as they are better known, happen to be China’s largest SUV and pick-up truck manufacturers and are also the owners of the Haval brand.

The company has expanded its portfolio to include passenger cars too.

Considering how aggressive the Chinese are, it will be interesting to see just how well these products are eventually priced and how they fare in a price-sensitive market like India.

Haval H4

Considering the fact that the Indian car market is pro-SUV, GWM will most likely kick-off their desi innings with one of their popular SUVs on offer under the Haval brand.

The most talked-about model is the Haval H4, which is a little larger than the Hyundai Creta, however, would be offered in the same category.

From the looks of it, the vehicle has that quintessential urban SUV stance and surprisingly elegant lines.

Globally, the H4 is offered with two petrol powertrain options that include a turbo 1.3-litre unit and a 1.5-litre turbo unit.

For India, we expect them to also offer a 1.5-litre diesel engine option.

The H4 will compete against the likes of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

It is expected to be priced rather competitively in the INR 12-15 lakh range.

Haval H6

The all-new Haval H6 is a premium SUV offering that comes with a choice of both petrol and diesel engine options.

It is a large SUV that boasts of a sharp styling and a classic SUV stance.

The pronounced shoulder line, large wheels, and massive proportions give it a rather upmarket look.

It will be a feature-rich premium offering with all the bells and whistles you would expect.

It will most likely fall in the INR 22-25 lakh price bracket.

— Vikram Gour