With this model, Kia Motors will also be taking on the mighty Toyota Innova.

The Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) segment is a lucrative one in India and Kia is well aware of the prospects, which is why they will be launching the all-new Carnival in early 2020.

It is bigger than the Toyota Innova Crysta and will be offered as a three-row MPV.

Stand-out design elements include the tiger-nose grille, sleek headlights, rear sliding door and a sporty pronounced character lines.

The Indian model is expected to be similar to what Kia offers in Korea and we are keeping our fingers crossed that the Indian version gets the same 2.2-litre diesel engine that delivers 197 bhp of power and 440 Nm of torque.

A petrol motor will most likely be in the offing as well, however details on that are currently not available, but it could very well be the same 1.4 T-GDI unit that the Seltos gets.

Comfy ride

Expected to be a feature-rich product offering, the car will most likely be offered in a slew of variants much like the Seltos, which incidentally has worked wonders for the brand in India and kick-started their journey with a bang!

There will be both manual and automatic versions on offer and as far as creature comforts are concerned, the Carnival will come with Kia’s long list of advanced connected drive systems that we have seen on their Seltos SUV as well.

It will be built at Kia’s Indian facility in Anantpur and from the looks of it, Kia has another winner on their hands.

Kia Carnival is expected to be priced in the INR 18-22 lakh range.