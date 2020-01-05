This vehicle takes forward Ferrari’s grand touring tradition as the most powerful id-front-engined V8 car in the company’s history.

Designed to impress

The Ferrari Roma’s design draws inspiration from the concept of sporty elegance found on the legendary grand touring Ferraris of the 1960s, front-engined cars.

The car shares many of these characteristics and embodies an extremely modern design language making it an instant classic.

Sleek lines, with a characteristic shark nose effect, a wide bonnet, LED headlights and a horizontal light strip that is a nod to iconic Ferrari Monza SPs are standout features of the Roma.

The design also incorporates the aerodynamic package of the car to obtain a high downforce to deliver maximum control.

This includes the rear spoiler that automatically deploys at high speeds as well a vortex generator on the front underbody.

Peeking in

The supercar boasts an elegant cabin that has been crafted to incorporate two separate cells, each for the driver and passenger.

It is an evolution of the dual-cockpit concept seen on iconic cars of the past.

However, here, it is done with a touch of modern styling, to lend the car’s cabin a very upmarket and sophisticated look, while carrying a sporty aura.

It is a cleverly executed design that will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of this machine.

Ferrari Roma

Performance details

The powerful V8 engine that lies under the hood of this vehicle belongs to the same ‘engine family’ has won the coveted International Engine of the Year title for four years in a row.

Displacing 3,855 cc, this engine is capable of delivering 620 PS of power and 760 Nm of torque, which provides an exhilarating drive experience.

The engine is paired with a new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission which is more precise and offers faster shift times than its 7-speed predecessor.

The car also boasts of variable boost management and comes with its unique exhaust note — which is also a Ferrari tradition.

Ferrari Roma

Driving dynamics

The Ferrari Roma’s dynamic development is an area of great focus for the company, for they wanted to deliver a car that handles like a dream.

Built on a chassis that benefits from the latest technologies, it is a lightweight unit that is extremely rigid as well.

It also gets a lot of techno-wizardry which the company calls Side Slip control 6.0 or SSC 6.0.

This algorithm integrates systems such as the E-Diff, F1-Trac, SCM-E Frs and Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer to ensure maximum control.

You also get five settings that include Wet, Comfort, Sport, Race and ESC Off to change the vehicle’s set up at a touch of a button, to suit your driving style.