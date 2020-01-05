The Nissan Leaf is an iconic EV for it is amongst the first EVs to hit the market globally and has clocked over four lakh units in sales since it was first launched almost a decade ago.

What India will get is the latest avatar of this car which is a rather feature-rich offering that gets a premium cabin, advanced connectivity, a large touch-screen infotainment system that offers both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus a Bose surround sound system.

It has a unique shape that can best be described as a large hatchback, but what this design does is offer a lot of cabin space making it a rather comfortable car to carry the family around in.

Nissan offers the EV with two battery options, the 40 kWh version gives you a range of 240 km, while the larger 62 kWh battery allows you to drive 360 km on a single charge.

For India, the 40 kWh version is what is most likely to be on offer as costs for EVs are already high and this will at least allow the brand to keep the price more competitive.

With Hyundai, MG Motor India and Tata already taking big steps in the direction of offering sustainable mobility solutions, it sure is a good sign to see Nissan jump on the bandwagon as well!

The Nissan Leaf is expected to be offered in the INR 24-28 lakh range.