With an aim to promote sustainable transportation, the UK government is funding a trial to charge electric taxis wirelessly at ranks rather than needing to be plugged in at charging stations.



The government is reportedly investing £3.4 million (or $4.43 million) into the technology as part of a six-month trial, which will see 10 Nissan and LEVC electric taxis fitted with wireless charging technology and offered to drivers rent-free. The advantages of wireless charging are that multiple taxis can charge at the same time, unlike plugs or charge points for which drivers sometimes have to queue.

A similar pilot was launched in Oslo last year, helping Norway cement its reputation as a leader in green transportation, reports suggest.



In the future, the government may reportedly make wireless charging accessible to the public as well.

