Mercedes-Benz is out with the all-new GLA and going by their track record, this new model should be on offer in India by the third quarter of 2020.

However, we expect it to be on display at the upcoming Auto Expo to be held in New Delhi in February as well. It is the second-generation model and a new player in the entry-level luxury SUV space.

Design details

Not only is the new GLA taller than its predecessor, but it also carries a more purposeful SUV look and stance.

Having said that, the design language follows the same trends that we see on larger Mercedes-Benz SUVs and you can tell that those off-road genes are present thanks to the short overhangs and wide footprint that the vehicle offers.

The design is accentuated by the coupe-like traits which lend the vehicle a rather sporty look.

Looking inside

The new vehicle offers even better headroom and legroom than before.

Overall cabin space has also improved for all passengers and the fit and finish is right up where you would expect it to be from this manufacturer.

There is an abundance of creature comforts on board that include a free-standing infotainment display as well as the cutting edge MBUX system to operate a range of functions including the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice-activated concierge service.

Mercedes-Benz GLA New

Driver assistance

It gets the latest in driver assistance systems that include active distance assist, braking for stationary vehicles, active steer assist, active emergency brake assist, lane change assist, active speed limit assist, evasive steering assist, blind-spot assist as well as the carmaker’s proprietary PRE-SAFE PLUS package that includes numerous collision sensing systems to aid in avoiding an accident including rear-end collisions.

Mercedes-Benz GLA New

Power game

The brand will offer the new GLA with both petrol and diesel engine options.

The range starts with the 1.3-litre petrol unit and goes all the way up to the performance-oriented AMG 35 4MATIC model.

The engines have been tuned to suit the driving dynamics of this compact luxury SUV in order to offer the best of both worlds — performance and efficiency.

To further enhance the drive experience, it also gets the permanent all-wheel-drive system, 4MATIC which also enhances its ability to deal with a bit of off-roading.

Mercedes-Benz GLA New

Great expectations

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has been a rather successful model for the company in India and the second-generation model is expected to take the game even further.

There is a lot riding on this new model for the manufacturer as it will compete against the likes of the Volvo XC40 and BMW X1.

The new GLA is expected to be priced from INR 40 lakh onwards.

— Vikram Gour