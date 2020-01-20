Set to make an appearance at the upcoming Auto Expo, the exterior sketches of this vehicle clearly point towards a solid striking looking SUV.

It has all the design traits that we have seen on Skoda products recently.

Of course, the sketch carries a more aggressive look and that might get toned down a bit by the time this concept hits production in 2020-21.

The cabin is equally well designed and carries a young fresh look with bright colours, a large touchscreen display and promises to include the next generation of connected systems.

Being a mid-size SUV, the Skoda Vision IN will also have an abundance of space onboard and will be great for five adults.

The 4.26-meter-long car will fall in the mid-size SUV segment.

Skoda promises that it will carry a distinct look that will be a hallmark of style and sophistication in its class.

The Vision IN does boast of a wide bonnet, large Skoda grille, split headlights, a sporty and muscular looking apron and pronounced character lines.

The rear also gets a sharp contoured look with three-dimensional rear lights and illuminated Skoda lettering across the back.

Skoda Vision IN

As part of the India 2.0 project where Skoda Auto is leading the activities for the Volkswagen Group brands on the Indian sub-continent, we are going to see numerous products from both Skoda and Volkswagen that will be based on the MQB (Modular Transverse Matrix) AO IN platform in the near future with the Vision IN being the first.

— Vikram Gour