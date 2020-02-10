The Hyundai Aura is targeted at a very young audience. Elements like the twin boomerang DRLs, Projector headlights and chiselled grille definitely add to its sporty appeal.

The Sports Edition comes finished in red with a black grille border that gives it an even sportier look and is bound to go down well with youngsters.

The car gets some snazzy 15-inch alloys as well and when viewed from the side you can see the blacked-out C-pillar that gives the car a razor-like stance with a rear floating roof element.

The rear gets robustly designed tail lights that have a 3-D outer lens and a chrome garnish strip running across the bottom that sort of connects the two rear lights.

Premium cabin

The cabin carries an upmarket look with a fine finish and good quality materials used all around.

The 1.0 T-GDI Sport version gets a black interior with dashes of red thrown in for good measure and it definitely looks the part.

Despite being a compact sedan, the manufacturer has taken the liberty to ensure that it carries forward a premium appeal. Space utilisation has also been optimised and it can easily carry four adults in comfort.

Hyundai Aura

Feature heavy

This car is an extremely feature-rich product offering. First-in-segment features include a wireless charger, driver rearview monitor, USB charger, an air curtain, iBLUE audio remote smartphone app, an Arkamys sound system and welcome lights.

It also gets a 13.36 cm digital speedometer and multi-information display, a 20.25 cm touchscreen infotainment system and the higher models get cruise control, steering mounted controls and rear AC vents as well.

Hyundai Aura

Under the hood

The entry-level variants of the Aura get the 1.2-litre petrol MPI unit that delivers 83 PS of power and 116 Nm of torque.

It delivers 20.50 kmpl and is available in both manual and AMT options. The Sporty version gets a 1.0-litre turbo GDI BS6 petrol unit that delivers 100 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque which is a hoot to drive!

This potent motor is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and fuel efficiency figures are in the 20 kmpl range.

For the diesel lovers, Hyundai is offering a 1.2-litre BS6 diesel unit on the vehicle and is currently the only car manufacturer in the country to offer such a small BS6 diesel engine.

Delivering 75 PS of power and 194 Nm of torque, it promises a fuel efficiency of 25+ kmpl for both the manual and AMT versions.

Hyundai Aura

Our verdict

With the Aura, Hyundai has ushered in a high level of design, features, comfort and performance that other manufacturers might have trouble competing with.

The Hyundai Aura Range includes a total of 12 variants.

Prices range from INR 5.97 lakh up to INR 9.22 lakh.