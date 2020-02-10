While it still carries that coupe-like silhouette and that distinctive roofline, the new Evoque sports a more rounded look that makes it look like the Velar from certain angles.

This is also brought about by the flush styling of the door handles.

The characteristic headlights and rear taillights lend it that typical Range Rover family look.

The cabin carries that minimalistic design sense forward, yet manages to have an aura of uber-luxury.

Uncluttered surfaces, fine materials and optimal ergonomics ensure that customers will not be left wanting in any department.

As far as convenience is concerned, the new Evoque offers a suite of integrated technologies that include the Touch Pro Duo, Interactive Driver Display and a variety of assistance systems such as Lane Keep Assist, Driver Condition Monitor, 360-degree parking aid and rear camera plus a clear exit monitor to enhance safety.

New Range Rover Evoque

Evocative evoque

Built on a new platform, the SUV comes powered by a BS6 Ingenium range of engines.

The petrol version gets the 2.0-litre turbo unit with a 48V mild-hybrid that delivers 250 PS of power and 365 Nm of torque.

The diesel version gets a 2.0-litre turbo that delivers 180 PS of power and 430 Nm of torque.

Like all Range Rover products, this one comes equipped with Terrain Response 2 that allows it to handle a serious amount of off-roading without breaking a sweat!

The new Evoque remains a well-priced luxury SUV.

New Range Rover Evoque

Launched at INR 54.94 lakh for the S derivative and INR 59.85 lakh for the R-Dynamic SE version.