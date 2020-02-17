The new A8 sedan offers a striking design and a rather futuristic luxury experience on-board thanks to the next generation of in-car digitalisation that it comes with.

Measuring 5.3 meters in length and almost 2 metres in width, the Audi A8L is a massive machine that has been sculpted to perfection.

Taunt character lines, a strong shoulder line, flared wheel arches and a very distinct front look give the car a sense of purpose yet manage to bring out a sporty upmarket appeal as well.

The rear gets a neat set of taillights with a light bar running across the top of the trunk which brings out a futuristic appeal.

With such large dimensions, you are assured of a lot of space on board and the car doesn’t disappoint on that front either.

The cabin has been crafted from the finest of materials with dollops of leather and bespoke quality of equipment to pamper your every sense.

The rear-left seat is the most elegant space on board and gets a host of functions including a massage feature, footrests and touch control to access the infotainment system.

The rear passengers also get Audi tablets should they wish to work while on the move or just sit back and watch their favourite show.

Powering the new A8L is a 3.0-litre petrol engine that develops 340 hp of power and 500 Nm of torque.

It can take this luxury barge from 0-100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds!

Undoubtedly, the new Audi A8L is here to steal the game from BMW and Mercedes in the high-end luxury car segment.

