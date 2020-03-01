Showcased at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2020 held in New Delhi, the Karoq will compete in a class below the Kodiaq where it will take on the likes of the Jeep Compass.

Following Skoda’s Crystal Design philosophy, the Karoq looks like a scaled-down version of the Kodaiq that currently sells in India.

The chiselled look, characteristic front grille, sharp shoulder line and wheel arches that the tyres completely fill up give it that SUV elegance. It definitely makes it stand out in a crowd.

Like all Skoda products, the Karoq will also be offered with a rather premium interior that carries an upmarket fit and finish.

It will be a feature-rich model and you can also expect a host of simply clever features in there as that is a Skoda trademark.

Big on connectivity and acoustics, the Karoq will come with a high-end infotainment system to cater to these very needs.

Powering the Karoq will be a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 150 bhp of power.

The engine will be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to ensure that you get the very best out of it in terms of performance as well as efficiency.

Being a part of the Volkswagen Group, Skoda too is moving away from diesel globally and therefore the Karoq isn’t expected to be offered with one in India when it arrives.

As the market for 5-seater SUVs is growing in India, the Karoq stands a chance to make a big splash in the market. It will be brought to India as a CBU initially.

Skoda Karoq Sportline

Expected to be priced in the INR 20-24 lakh range.

— Vikram Gour