Hyundai’s new i20 N Line is a hot hatch with its sport-themed interiors and gear-shifting options without a clutch!

The i20 N Line has the same sleek chiseled look like the rest of the range, however the elements that make it stand out are the revised front grill with a cascading chequered flag inspired design, athletic red inserts on the front bumper, side sills and rear bumper, a two-tone front bumper that has a nice edgy look to it, a sporty tailgate spoiler along with side wings and you also get the twin tip exhaust pipes. Other standout features include the N Line badging on the car as well as the red brake calipers on the front wheels.

Interior

The cabin carries a rather sporty theme with a nice black finish and red contrasts thrown in for good measure. You get a nice red touch on the AC vents, the red piping and stitching on the seats, the red chequered flag stitched in on the seats and of course the classy-looking N Line logo makes its way on the gear knob, steering wheel and seats as well. As far as space is concerned, the i20 N Line is very well appointed and has a nice wide feel to it.

The i20 N Line comes packed with creature comforts that also include your connected systems that just make everything easier. To start with, you get a large 10.25-inch HD touch screen infotainment system, a digital cluster with a TFT multifunction display, built-in navigation and with Hyundai’s Bluelink you get access to over 58 connected features that include voice recognition commands to control the sunroof and driver side windows.

Performance

Powering the Hyundai i20 N Line is a 1.0 litre T-GDI petrol motor that delivers 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque. Hyundai is offering the i20 N Line with a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT). The 7-speed DCT is a refined unit that allows you to enjoy the peppy performance of the car in a smooth refined manner, however, if you want that more engaging drive feel that a manual provides, the iMT is your answer. This interesting transmission allows you to shift gears like you are driving a proper manual, except there is no clutch! Incidentally, the i20 N Line returns a healthy 20.25 kmpl with the DCT and 20.0 kmpl with the iMT and it does the 0-100km/h run in 9.9 seconds.

Verdict

Overall, the Hyundai i20 N Line delights. It is a car that does everything right and if you are in the market for a hot hatch, this is definitely the car for you. Available in a slew of sporty colours, the icing on the cake comes in the form of the price. Hyundai has kept it very aggressive by offering the i20 N Line from INR 9.80 lakh onwards.

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)