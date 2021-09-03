Climate control, air purifier, wireless charging: Audi’s e-vehicle e-tron 55 quattro combines comfort and eco-friendly options

The conventional style of the Audi is easy on the eyes. No surprise that the Audi e-tron 55 quattro is a gorgeous looking machine. The large trapezoidal grille, large 20-inch wheels, pronounced character lines coupled with a sporty stance ensure you get everything you bargained for. The only telltale signs that this is an electric vehicle are the two charging ports on either side of the car and the e-tron badging.

Interior

Step into the cabin of the Audi e-tron and you are greeted with a familiar layout that you now find on all high-end Audi products. There is enough leather in there to give you that premium touch, while the other materials used are equally top notch and just scream quality! The twin screen set up is a definite highlight and allows you to access a plethora of information — both in terms of entertainment as well as vehicle updates and information. The fully digital instrument cluster is a nice futuristic touch to the cabin and is in line with the whole ethos of this being an all-electric SUV. In terms of space, there is absolutely no complaint on that front, and you get enough room on board to ferry around five adults in absolute comfort.

Features

The e-tron’s standard feature list includes four-zone climate control, adaptive air-suspension, wireless charging, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a reverse camera. The digital Matrix LED headlamps do a neat light show whenever you lock or unlock the vehicle, and that is quite a neat touch.

Apart from these highlights, you also get an on-board air purifier, a 16-speaker 705W Bang&Olufsen sound system and a heads-up display unit.

Also read: The Ola Electric scooter has features like Ola Moods that allow you to change the sound of the vehicle, and high-speed connectivity!

Performance

The Audi e-tron 55 quattro draws power from a 95kWh battery pack which runs two electric motors and allows the SUV to have a total output of 360 hp and 561 Nm of torque. In the sport mode, this gets up to 408 hp and 664 Nm of torque! Capable of doing the 0-100 km/h dash in about 5.5 seconds, the e-tron feels every bit like a sportscar when you put the pedal to the metal and the feeling can best be compared to an airplane taking off!

Verdict

With a massive battery on board and a solid range in the 400-450 km per charge, the e-tron is surprisingly practical. It ticks all the right boxes on being the ultimate SUV of the electric world right now and if you are looking at lowering your carbon footprint in absolute style, this is the machine that will do that for you!

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)

