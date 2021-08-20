Mahindra XUV700 review: Mahindra all set to make an epic comeback with this flagship SUV that is loaded with tech and has sophisticated interiors

Mahindra is set to take back their mantle as the king of SUV manufacturers in the country and to fight the good fight, they have the all-new XUV700 as the prime product in their arsenal. It is a vehicle that has an unmissable presence, sophisticated interiors and styling and the performance and tech to go along with it!

Design

The XUV700 boasts a wide stance and solid build quality. The pronounced character lines bring out its SUV flair and there are hints of XUV500 design elements to be found on this new product, as well. The highlights include the large wheels, upmarket front grille, new headlamp cluster with the cheetah teardrop inspired dual DRLS. Add to that the door handles sit flush with the body to add to its premium appeal.

Interiors

Dominating the spacious cabin is an extremely large dual display comprising of twin 10.25-inch screens. One for your infotainment, and the other as the digital instrument cluster. The cabin itself is finished with neat materials for the various trims including stitched leather, a faux wood insert on the doors and dollops of black piano black. The seats are excellently contoured and to give you that added airy feel, the XUV700 also gets a panoramic sunroof.

Performance

The XUV700 will be available in petrol as well as all diesel engines with New Generation 6-speed Manual and Automatic Transmission options. The 2.0 litre Turbo GDimStallionpetrol engine delivers 200 PS of power and a solid 380 Nm of torque, while the 2.2 litre mHawk diesel engine delivers 185 PS of power and 450 Nm of torque on the automatic version, while the lower variants will get the same engine with 155PS of power and 360 Nm of torque. Select diesel options also come with four drive modes (Zip, Zap, Zoom) and a custom mode to alter performance as well as steering sensitivity on demand!

Tech

Where the XUV700 truly shines, apart from how it performs, is in the tech department. The fully-loaded version gets Alexa on board, wireless charging, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker Sony surround sound system, over 60 connected features through Mahindra’s AndrenoX system, a 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, 7 airbags, traction control, hill descent control, hill hold assist, lane keep assist, blind spot cameras, a 360 camera view, and advanced radar-based safety technologies that help with emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Verdict

The new XUV700 is Mahindra’s way of saying that they are back! It ticks all the right boxes and then goes on to deliver above and beyond what you expect. The icing on the cake you ask? Prices start from INR 11.99 lakh onward!

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)