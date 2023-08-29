2023 Hyundai Verna Review: Verna-cular!

Although there is no denying that the demand for SUVs is at an all-time high, irrespective of segment, yet, the demand for sedans will never fade away. The percentages might be different but there is no argument that the humble sedan is a long way from fading out; and of course this is further ratified with the launch of the all-new Verna from Hyundai.

The Verna has always been one of those dependable yet conservative family sedans that offered a lot of bang for the buck. Now, with a complete refresh, the Verna aims to stand out from the crowd with its refreshed looks, its dynamic interiors, state of the art telematics and of course, thoroughly capable powertrains.

The exterior has been thoroughly reworked. Gone is the conventional ‘light-grille’ arrangement, and what you now have is sharp, shark-like looks which use LEDs for both DRLs, as well as main headlamps and cornering lamps. The wheelbase has grown by 70 mm, which automatically means more room for the rear passengers, a limiting factor in the older car. The design of the alloys is also new and, in the rear, the same LED treatment including the light bar gives a whole new perspective from a lighting point of view. You also get a massive 528 litres of boot space.

The cabin is more specious and modern with the new generation Verna

There is no doubt that the new Verna boasts the biggest cabin space on the inside. Whilst the rear seats now have more space than its competitors, the front now has twin 10.25-inch screens that have become synonymous with new-generation Hyundai and Kia cars. The two-spoke steering wheel looks designer enough and the metallic finish on the switches is so cool.

The panel below the climate control display alternates between the air-con settings and the infotainment, another very techy feature. And the 64 colour ambient lighting extending to the front door panels makes the whole package look glamorous. Oh, you also get heated and cooled seats up front, along with an 8-speaker Bose audio setup.

The digital instrument cluster displays an array of information

Powertrain options are now a 1.5-litre engine, with or without turbocharging. On the naturally aspirated engine you get a choice between a 6-speed manual or a CVT, whilst the range topping turbo GDi gets the 6-speed manual and the 7-speed DCT.

We drove the turbo petrol with the DCT and this engine produces 160 horses and 253Nm of torque, which makes the new Verna quite quick. The company claims 20.6kmpl for the DCT version. You also get a suite of ADAS features and a full safety kit including six airbags across the range and ABS, EBD, TCS, hill-start assist etc. The suspension is also well setup for city driving and maintains its composure on all kinds of surfaces.

Like other cars from the Hyundai Group of companies, the new Verna is packed to the gills as well

The new Verna is priced between INR 10.96 lakh and 17.38 lakh, ex-showroom. While this may seem a little expensive for some, make no mistake that this is one of the most advanced sedans in its segment and given the new looks and all the new features, the new Hyundai Verna is easily the cherry pick of the season.