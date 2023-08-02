Honda Elevate Review: A compelling buy

In a market where players are competing with each other on features, here comes a manufacturer who really has faith in its engineering prowess. A good, honest SUV, the Honda Elevate is perhaps Honda’s boldest move in India yet. Here is a vehicle that departs completely from Honda’s traditional thinking in terms of styling and looks, but yet carries over its robust engineering traditions. Meet the Elevate – but will this lift Honda’s fortunes in India?

If you approach the exterior, you immediately see a certain road presence. The large front grill, the slim LED headlights, the bar DRLs that become turn indicators, the large front bonnet, the side stance, the rear lights, the side cladding carried over to the rear, the 220 mm ground clearance – all of this combine together in giving the Elevate a business purpose. You get proper 215/55 R17 tyres that fill the wheel arches, and combined with the faux skid plates and roof rails, undeniably give the Elevate a butch look. Boot space is a generous 458 litres.

The compact SUV comes with a bevy of features

Step inside and the cabin is quite pleasing. Yes, many of you would have pointed out that it is similar to the City, because it certainly is. You get the same instrumentation console, switchgear, etc. However, what is brand-new is the new infotainment system that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Curiously front ventilated seats are conspicuous by their absence, and you also do not get a panoramic sunroof, both of which have almost become standard specs in top models of competitors in this segment.

Interestingly, you also do not get a 360 degree camera, another feature that is now increasingly popular in cars, but you do get a blindspot monitor in the form of a camera under the left hand exterior mirror. Activated by a button the right hand stalk, I personally find this feature quite nifty. A 2,650 mm wheelbase ensures you have adequate leg room even at the back and although the cabin is quite spartan compared to the competition, it gives a very solid and long lasting feel.

Oh, I must point out that there are no USB-C ports for charging, you just get USB-As up front and a 12 volt socket at the rear. You do get a wireless charger up front with its own power button, so that when you are not charging your phone, you can use it as a storage shelf. Both the front seats have these useful mobile phone slots to make sure your phones don’t fall under the seat.

It is a handsome machine

Top models will get six airbags and you also have a host of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) like Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and a Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDS) that alerts you when the vehicle in front starts moving and Auto High Beam function.

Power comes from the trustworthy 1.5-litre iVTEC that also powers the City, and it produces 120 horses and 145Nm of torque. Just a single engine option mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT auto. Fuel efficiency is a claimed 15.3 km/l for the manual and 16.9 km/l for the latter.

It gets Honda's 1.5-litre petrol engine

Performance is humdrum, but what really impresses is the quality of ride and handling. Ride is fantastic and potholes are swallowed with ease. Throw her around corners and the Elevate never flinches to turn in and oh yes – the steering has a very crisp and pointy feel. Point the vehicle in any direction and she simply tucks in!

Does the Elevate make a compelling buy? I would say yes, though the price will be revealed only in September, when deliveries begin. I would expect it to be priced between INR 12-16 lakh, ex-showroom. If you are looking for a vehicle with no pretences and geegaws, the Elevate will prove to be reliable, comfortable and easy on your pocket. And that in itself is enough to convince me that the Elevate is a damn fine vehicle.