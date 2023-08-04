Kindlife unveils its newest LiteStore stocked with skincare and beauty brands at Vega City Mall

Recently opened, Kindlife's LiteStore on Vega City Mall’s first level houses a curated collection of plant-based, toxin-free, eco-conscious and cruelty-free brands from two vibrant cultures — India and Korea. As you wander through its beautifully curated aisles, you’ll discover a diverse array of products that promise to revitalise your skin, nourish your body and elevate your overall well-being. To help navigate through the array of products, their on-ground team helped us with the consultation of products that are best suited for our skin concerns.

One cannot help but be captivated by the allure of Korean beauty brands that grace the shelves of this small pop-up-like store. Among the standout treasures is the Haruharu Wonder’s Black Bamboo Mist, a rejuvenating spritz of hydration that bestows a dewy glow upon your skin. It’s deep nourishment and cooling sensation provides relief to even the most exhausted complexion, making it an absolute must-have for anyone seeking a quick pick-me-up. For those seeking to combat the signs of ageing and achieve a flawless complexion, the Black Rice Hyaluronic Essence with glycerine by the same brand is a true gem from Haruharu.

Also read: Here are five perfumes with floral and woody notes that are perfect for Monsoon

Oattbe’s SynBio B-Glucan Serum deserves special mention for its cutting-edge formula. Packed with nano-sized particles of SynBio B-Glucan complex, this highly-concentrated hydro-colloidal solution penetrates deep into the dermis, leaving the skin fully hydrated and youthful. We also test Flesette’s Visible Repair Replenishing Eye Cream infused with plant stem cells, eight types of Hyaluronic Acids and a potent Peptide Complex that helps bid adieu to fine lines and puffiness. Put Simply’s Get Your Greens Cleanser takes center stage as the go-to cleanser for eco-conscious beauty enthusiasts while One Things’ Artemisia Capillaris Extract packed with potent ganghwa enjin artemisia plant extracts, promises to enhance overall skin tone and reduce redness.

Moving onto their beauty section, we first try Lavenza’s Glow Booster, a mineralised illuminator that grants you a radiant, dewy glow with a soft sheen that accentuates your natural beauty before sampling Moart’s Velvet Lip Stick offering a spectrum of hues from nudes and reds to pinks, which give a velvet matte finish to

your pout.

INR 200 onwards. At JP Nagar.

