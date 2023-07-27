Here are five perfumes with floral and woody notes that are perfect for Monsoon 

Beyond mere fragrance, perfumes narrate stories—the aroma of nostalgia, a whisper of love, or the allure of mystery. Just a single spritz can evoke memories of laughter in summer rain or the warmth of a lover's embrace, the past entwined with the present. At the heart, fragrant blooms reveal themselves and the base notes are anchored to the soft embrace of vanilla, which is an invitation to linger. Here are five perfumes that will help you stand out from the earthy scent of monsoon rains.



Rose garden

Artistry Anima, a fragrance crafted under The Wake Your Dreams x NASO profumi collaboration, unveils layers of sophistication and refined aromas like Bulgarian pink rose, aqua, jasmin, and basil. ₹5,000. Available on wakeyourdreams.in

Going for gold

From the Celestial collection of Bath & Body Works, we pick out the Golden Eclipse Fine Fragrance Mist exuding sweet and dazzling notes of berries, fresh blossoms and woods. This edit also boasts Sapphire Moon and Prismatic Stars variants. ₹2099. Available on bathandbodyworks.in

Vanilla relationship

This best-selling, Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62, fragrance mist from Sol de Janeiro is loved for the fine scent of intriguing elements like salted caramel, vanilla ice cream and pistachio. If you are looking for an all-in-one, then this intoxicating mist can be used on the body, hair and lingerie, besides being treated as perfume.₹2000 onwards. Available on nykaa.com

Olfactory bouquet

We recently tried an exotic perfume from homegrown luxury brand Olfa Originals and to say the least, it changed our take on oud. Promising longevity of 18+ hours, this unisex perfume is enriched with the soothing scent of Brazilian rosewood, spicy cardamom, tonka bean, amber and vanilla, the Oud Féroce is presented in a luxurious case. ₹6,800. Available on olfaoriginals.com

Leafy affair

Fantasia Perfume by ITC Engage is a premium, long-lasting perfume for women crafted with violet leaf, mandarin, germanium, ylang, rose, tonka beans, bourbon and vanilla. Perfect for everyday use, the Fantasia is at best affected when applied directly on the neck and wrists. ₹599. Available on engageshop.in