Pink wave: with the help of these make-up products, get yourself a Barbie-inspired look loaded with pink hues

Barbie's imminent debut has stirred a collective celebration of femininity and whimsy, transcending the boundaries of mere pink pigments. These makeup products become more than mere adornments; they become an ode to individuality and an ode to the joyous vibrancy that pink imparts. As the curtains rise on the Barbie movie, a symphony of pink makeup looks emerges, inviting all to delve into a Barbie world.

Eyes on you

Nykaa's Eyes On Me! 10-in-1 Eyeshadow Palette brings a burst of colour to your eyelids through its richly pigmented, velvety matte shades, mesmerizing shimmers and elegant satins. Ranging from soft and rosy tones to hot and vibrant magentas, this palette showcases the ten most sought-after pink hues. ₹599. Available on nykaa.com

Pout partner

The newly launched Pure Color Matte Lipstick by Estee Lauder flaunts fine-gold packaging and a smooth, velvety lipstick that offers full coverage while nourishing and giving the lips a plumpy effect. We picked the shade Suit-Up, which is nude pink and lasted effectively for two hours. ₹3,600. Available on esteelauder.in

Get in line

This 24HR Waterproof Eyeliner in the shade of Graceful Burgundy by Faces Canada's Magneteyes range promises a smudge-proof look. Nourished with almond oil and vitamin E, this highly-pigmented liquid liner comes with a fine-tip brush. ₹399. Available on myntra.com

Cheek to cheek

Moira's Bella Pink, the Signature Ombré Blush is not only functional but also visually stunning, adorned with delicate butterflies and roses. Infused with a combination of peachy hues, its lightweight and silky formula effortlessly provides a highly pigmented finish, imparting a natural-looking flush to your complexion. ₹1,190. Available on moirabeauty.in

Read my lips

The Jamun Cooler lush-matte plum lip crème by Lovechild offers a soft matte finish with an intense colour payoff. With its buttery application, it glides effortlessly providing a transfer-proof formula. This lip crème is 100 per cent vegan and enriched with cocoa butter and HA, delivering intense hydration, supreme comfort and an ultra-lightweight feel. ₹950. Available on lovechild.in