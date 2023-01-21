Check out these Showstoppers from Auto Expo 2023 

Auto Expo has often been called the Disneyland of cars and bikes as manufacturers use this show to launch new products, tease upcoming launches and showcase a host of concepts that could eventually make it into production. The last Expo was held in 2020 right before the world went into lockdown, however, after a break of three years, the show is back and it did pull in the crowds, despite some major manufacturers giving the show a skip. On that note, we have compiled a list of what we believe are the showstoppers from Auto Expo 2023!

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Built on Hyundai’s dedicated BEV platform E-GMP, the Ioniq 5 has been created along the company’s global design identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The large electric SUV has a low slung sporty look that is rather futuristic with its chiselled looks and inset headlights. The sharp lines carry over to the side and rear as well and the LED lighting looks stellar. The all-electric SUV comes fitted with 21 Hyundai Smartsense features (Level 2 ADAS) and this ensures a rather safe drive. Fitted with a large battery pack, the Ioniq 5 boasts of a 631 km range per charge and the 72.6 kWh battery can be charged from 10-80% in just 18 minutes using a DC fast charger. The cabin is spacious and done up in sustainable materials including eco-friendly fabric. The futuristic look carries over to the cabin layout, as well, and there is very little to complain about on this front! The Ioniq 5 offers a very neat vehicle-to-load feature where you can plug in appliances to the port and use the battery to power them. This is especially great for those who enjoy an outdoor lifestyle and would like to have a little power while camping to light up a tent or even make a cup of coffee! The Ioniq 5 was launched at Auto Expo and is priced at `44.95 lakh.

Lexus RX500h

Lexus is set to launch the RX500h F Sport Performance in March 2023. The RX series of SUVs from Lexus have done extremely well globally and have found a lot of takers here in India as well. With the RX 500h F Sport Performance, the company is looking at ushering in a higherperformance version as it gets a 2.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Along with a strong-hybrid system on board, the RX500h is capable of delivering 366 hp and 460 Nm of torque! With all that power, it can go from 0-100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds and the icing on the cake will be the fact that it will be an extremely frugal performance vehicle to run. The dimensions of the RX500h are similar to that of an Audi Q5 and it has a sporty stance that is accentuated by the large front grille and sleek slit headlights. The cabin also carries a sporty flair and has a two-tone finish that gives it a young appeal with an upmarket look. Creature comforts include wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a large panoramic sunroof.

Expected launch: March 2023

Expected Price: `80 lakh – 1 crore

Suzuki Jimny

The Suzuki Jimny needs no introduction! It is an iconic lifestyle SUV that is now finally going to be offered in India. Incidentally, the version that is scheduled for our market is the 5-door version which made its global debut at the Auto Expo. India is the first market to get this version of the Jimny; however it is sold in over 100 countries as a 3-door model. Despite the increase in length, the Jimny looks rather proportional and very cute! It boasts of a squared-off design with the wheels set right at the corners in order to allow for short overhands and amazing approach and departure angles. It is built on a ladder frame chassis and that is as old-school as you can go with a true-blue off roader. Powering the Jimny is a 1.5 litre K Series petrol engine that will deliver close to 101 PS of power and it will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission depending on the variant. The Jimny gets Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4x4 system that offers high and low ratio gears to allow for great tractability when offroading. Bookings for the Jimny are currently open at Nexa showrooms across the country. Expected

Launch: May 2023

Expected Price: `12- 15 lakh

Tata Sierra

The Tata Sierra EV concept was the definite showstopper at this year’s Auto Expo. While Tata Motors had shown an earlier concept at the 2020 Expo, this version is now nearing the production ready phase and the design is simply outstanding! The large SUV is now a 5-door version and it has a neat squared-off look that will undoubtedly have an imposing presence on the road. The bold front design, large glass panels and almost Land Rover Defender-like rear end give it a very premium look and feel. The cabin is unlike anything we have ever set our eyes on for it is extremely spacious and boasts of a flat floor and the rear is like a business class lounge! The driver gets a colour digital instrument cluster and the centre console is dominated by the large touchsreen infotainment system. Powering the Sierra EV will be a similar set up that the Harrier EV gets which will include two motors and a large capacity battery pack to allow for an exhilarating drive experience while offering a range of 500+ km per charge. If we needed prove that India is entering the global stage with vehicle design and capability, the Tata Sierra would be the poster child for this campaign!

Expected Launch: Early 2024

Expected Price: `35-40 lakh

Tata Harrier EV

The Tata Harrier EV concept was a surprise unveil at the Auto Expo and this near production ready concept sure drove in the crowds! After all, the Harrier is a successful premium SUV that has done wonders for Tata Motors with its chunky design and the fact that it is built on the Land Rover D8 platform. As an EV, the Harrier is expected to get a dual motor set up and this will make it the first Harrier to feature all-wheeldrive. With ample space on board for a large battery pack, the Harrier EV is expected to have a range in excess of 500 km per charge. The cabin carries a similar layout as that seen on the regular Harrier, however because it is an EV, there is no gearshift — rather you get an easy dial to switch between park, reverse and drive. The Harrier EV is expected to benefit from multiple drive modes as well as regen systems that will enhance overall driving range. While the concept on display had a neat sealed off front grille, we expect the production version to get some minor tweaks to the front end which will be more in line with the design seen on the Nexon EV along with the tri pattern Tata EV motif.

Expected Launch: 4th quarter, 20

BYD Seal

Build Your Dreams (BYD) is a Chinese EV manufacturer that has made good inroads in the Indian market with their all electric E6 and Atto3 models. At the Auto Expo, the company showcased their popular high-end sedan model known as the Seal. Sold in international markets as a rival to Tesla, the BYD Seal is a sleek sporty looking machine that seems to have a design inspired by Aston Martin. The low slung electric sedan boasts of a range of 700 km on a single charge and it is offered with a single motor or dual motor option. The dual motor version gets all-wheel-drive and is touted to be extremely fast as the combined output is in the range of 500 PS! Like the Atto3 and E6 MPV, the BYD Seal is expected to have an upmarket cabin with a minimalistic theme that is dominated with the large touchscreen on the centre console. It looks extremely premium and will most likely feature a host of touch controls for various vehicle functions. It goes without saying that the BYD Seal will also be offered with a host of connected systems that make ownership and driving easier.

Expected Launch: September 2023

Expected Price: `60-70 lakh

Kia KA4

The Kia KA4 is essentially the 4th generation Carnival that is sold in global markets. In India, we currently get the previous generation version. However, the new one has been showcased as the KA4 as Kia intends on keeping the current Carnival going alongside with this new version. As a product, the KA4 boasts of Kia’s latest styling which includes a more SUV-like profile and it is longer than its predecessor as well. The KA4 gets three rows of seats and they are fitted on rails so this allows for a certain level of flexibility in how the cabin can by laid out. Being an upmarket product, the KA4 is extremely feature rich and comes with a host of creature comforts including a large touchscreen infotainment system, three-row air-conditioning, high definition screens for the second row passengers and a high-end audio system. As far as engine options are concerned, the KA4 is sold with a 2.2 litre diesel engine that develops 200 PS of power in global markets and this is probably the version that will be brought to India later this year. To ensure that safety is top notch, the KA4 will benefit from Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Expected launch: August 2023

Expected Price: `35-40 lakh

Tata Curvv

Tata Motors first showcased the Currv as an electric vehicle last year. However, at Auto Expo, the company showcased the almost production ready version with a petrol engine under the hood. The Currv is a modern take on the SUV Coupe design and it boasts of a rather sleek yet sporty design language. The bonnet has multiple surfaces and the front end has a threelayered look that gives it a futuristic appeal. The Currv rides on large 20-inch wheels which give it a powerful stance and it is a vehicle like no other currently out in the market. Under the hood, Tata Motors has plugged in their 1.2 litre turbo GDI petrol engine that is touted to offer an exhilarating drive experience. Despite the sloping roof line, space within the cabin has been configured to allow even tall passengers to sit comfortably in the back and it offers a load of boot space as well. Having said that, Tata Motors is known to offer a plethora of creature comforts on board their products and the Currv will benefit from these as well. This is one product that can revolutionise the compact SUV segment!

Expected Launch: August 2023

Expected Price: `12-15

MG 4 EV

Showcased at the Auto Expo was MG’s premium large hatchback, namely the MG 4. Similar in size to the Kia EV6 which is on sale in India and the newly launched Hyundai Ioniq 5, the MG 4 has a crossover inspired look that draws a lot of design elements from the Cyberster Roadster Concept. The front end is low and has sharp swept back headlights, the side profile gives you a glimpse of its sheer size and pronounced shoulder line, while at the rear, the MG 4 EV has a chiselled layered look that is very sporty. Being a large car, the MG 4 offers a fantastic amount of space on board and with a flat floor and minimalistic elements within the cabin; it has a neat uncluttered look. Being an MG product, we do expect it to have voice controls for various features and a large touchscreen interface that will give the owner access to a host of creature comforts. Globally, the MG 4 EV is available with two battery pack options — 51kWh and a larger 64kWh; the former produces 170hp, while the latter produces 203hp. It is only offered in a rear wheel drive configuration and has a range of 450 km per charge.

Expected Launch: 1st half 2024

Expected Price: `35-45 lakh