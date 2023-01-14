Mercedes-AMG introduces E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet in India

THE E 53 CABRIOLET is essentially the convertible version of the E 53 sedan that is already on sale in India. However, it sports only two doors and has a four-seater configuration to go with its more sporty appeal. From a design standpoint, the E 53 Cabriolet gets the AMG Panamerica grille, sporty front bumpers and a neat-looking chrome strip that runs at the top of the door line. It rides on 19-inch alloys and has a sleek silhouette that gels with its performance-oriented avatar.

Also read: Hyundai Kona EV to debut in India

The cabin is as luxurious as you would expect from a Mercedes-AMG product and it comes packed with features as well, including the now-famous MBUX system. In fact, the cabin is quite similar to what you find on the E 53 sedan as it sports a twin screen set up for the instrument cluster and infotainment screen. Key features include a leather-wrapped five-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel, neck heaters for the front passengers, an AIRCAP wind stop system at the top of the windshield to allow for open-top motoring without getting a lot of wind noise, an onboard racetrack management system, 64 colour ambient lighting and a rather premium Burmester surround sound system.

Also read: The uber-luxurious Lexus LX500d officially makes its Indian debut

Powering the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet is a 3.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 435 hp and a solid 520 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and is capable of doing the 0-100 km/h dash in just 4.6 seconds. Along with all this power, you also get dynamic select driving modes that alter the ride control and air suspension to suit the driving style

.

Price: INR 1.3 crore.

