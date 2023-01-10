Ready for the Kia Sorento?

THE 2023 AUTO EXPO is just around the corner and Kia is looking at testing the waters for their global bestseller, namely the Sorento, as it will be on display at their stall and undoubtedly, is a product worth considering for the Indian market.

Also read: The uber-luxurious Lexus LX500d officially makes its Indian debut

The Sorento is a shade smaller than their flagship Telluride, however, it still has seating offered in three rows, which is a big tick mark for Indian customers. It is a spacious SUV that boasts of Kia’s brilliant design language which includes the tiger nose grille flanked by sleek headlights, a flat bonnet, strong character lines across the sides and large wheels that fill the wheel wells rather nicely. Similarities to the smaller Seltos are apparent, and Kia has done a wonderful job of adopting their design language across their products.

As far as powertrain options are concerned, the Sorento is offered with a hybrid set-up in international markets and since hybrids are gaining traction in the Indian market, it would be a good idea to bring it here with this engine. The unit is a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit along with an electric motor that has a combined output of 260 PS. It is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and comes with all-wheel drive as standard. It is touted to be quite efficient.

Also read: Mahindra set to introduce a new variant of the Thar

The Sorento would benefit from Kia’s strategy of offering their products with a slew of creature comforts and tech on board and there is no denying that it would make a rather compelling offering here as it would go up against the likes of the Innova Hycross.

Expected price: `23-27 lakh

