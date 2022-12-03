The EQB goes on sale in India in December!

When it comes to showing a strong commitment towards going electric, Mercedes-Benz India has demonstrated that they are aiming for a leadership position in this segment as well. The EQB marks their third electric vehicle launch in India, and the second one this year after the EQS. It is a more affordable offering that has an inherent level of practicality as well.

Also read: Jeep India’s new Grand Cherokee to be available in India by the end of the year

Design

The EQB is a mid-size SUV that is almost at par with the higher segment GLC in terms of overall length. It has an upright stance and it draws its inspiration from the flagship GLS SUV. In fact, the EQB and its twin, the GLB have been nicknamed as the baby GLS. The flat bonnet with sculpted character lines, blacked out front grille, beautiful roof rails, and horizontal lights with a neat strip across the tail gate give the EQB a presence of its own and it has that solid road presence too.

Interior

The cabin of the EQB shares the same layout as that of the GLB. Taking centre stage is the large digital display that houses two screens. The driver gets a fully digital display, while the other half of the screen operates as the infotainment system. The layout is modern and neat, and you also get oodles of space on board. The front row is plush and spacious, while the second row offers ample headroom and legroom. The flexible seating means that they can be moved forward and backward as well as recline up to 25 degrees. The third row is best left for preteens or pets. Having said that, when folded flat, the EQB has 700 litres of boot space and if you choose to fold the second row flat as well, then you get close to 1,700 litres of trunk space! It is a versatile cabin that suits large families while keeping the Mercedes experience intact.

Power

The EQB has a dual motor setup that draws its power from a large capacity 66.5kWh battery pack. The combined output of the motors is close to 225 PS of power and it delivers 390 Nm of peak torque. The EQB can touch a top speed of 160 km/h and has a range of 423 km per charge. In addition to that, the dual motor setup allows for allwheel-drive which improves overall driving dynamics.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki’s all-new Alto K10 with their S-CNG technology is probably India’s most fuel efficient car

Verdict

The EQB is a versatile electric SUV that ushers in a whole new dimension to family motoring. It is a practical machine that looks outstanding and comes fitted with all the creature comforts that MercedesBenz cars are known for. The EQB also has a 5-star NCAP rating, making it a rather safe set of wheels!

Expected price: `65-75 lakh.