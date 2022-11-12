Porsche is out with the new 718 Boxster Style and 718 Cayman Style Editions that come with an added bit of flair

In terms of powertrain and chassis, the Style Edition models do not differ from one another

FRESH COLOURS CHARACTERISE the new Porsche 718 Boxster Style Edition and 718 Cayman Style Edition sports cars. Both mid-engine models have always stood for the perfect combination of driving pleasure and everyday practicality. With the Style Edition, Porsche is now presenting an exclusive variant for customers who attach particular importance to a striking design for their vehicle.

While the Style Editions are offered in a bold Ruby Star Neo colour, customers can choose to have them in other colours as they see fit, yet benefit from the Style Edition package for it extends beyond just the paint. Key features include the 20-inch 718 Spyder wheels in high-gloss black, and their wheel hub covers feature coloured Porsche Crests. The Style Edition is also recognisable by its black sport tailpipes and ‘Porsche’ lettering in high-gloss silver in the back.

The 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Edition are exceptionally well equipped: BiXenon main headlights with LED daytime running lights, ParkAssist front and rear including rearview camera, Apple® CarPlay, cruise control, automatically dimming exterior and interior mirrors including rain sensor, heated smooth leather multifunction steering wheel, heated seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

In terms of powertrain and chassis, the Style Edition models do not differ from one another. Both are based on the entry-level versions of the 718 Boxster and 718Cayman with the 300 PS two-litre boxer engine behind the seats. The turbocharged four-cylinder generates 380 Nm of torque and can reach a top speed of 275 km/h.

